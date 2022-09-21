Read full article on original website
Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City late Thursday night. The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 11 p.m. Officers said they were at the hospital when they were told that a man had been dropped off and left. The man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and was listed in an unstable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Friday afternoon shooting in North St. Louis leaves 42-year-old injured
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the 4200 block of North Grand Boulevard. Police said the man had been shot in the face at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Economy Inn. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No...
Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself
ST. LOUIS – Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month. Prosecutors have charged Donnell Straughter, 30, and Alea Little, 24, in connection with the investigation. Little posted bond earlier this week, per Missouri court records.
KMOV
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
St. Louis police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a St. Louis area hospital with critical injuries late Thursday night. St. Louis police said officers were at an area hospital for an unrelated assignment at around 11 p.m. when hospital security told them about a victim being treated for gunshot wounds to the head.
KMOV
Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday. Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window after midnight. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.
FOX2now.com
Woman shot at Courtesy Diner in west St. Louis
A woman is recovering after being shot in west St. Louis early Thursday morning. Fall allergy season: Expert shares what to expect …. Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over …. Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law. Man takes on St. Louis County roads, hundreds of...
13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
KMOV
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
KMOV
Woman found dead in Madison County home after officers called for domestic disturbance and discover fire
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) – A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a fire in Troy, Illinois Thursday. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reported that officers with the Troy Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a domestic disturbance around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a fire inside the home.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County. Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim. St. Charles detectives began investigating reports...
KSDK
Police search for 4 suspects in shooting at Courtesy Diner on Hampton
A group of people dined and dashed early Thursday, and an employee chased them. When the employee went back inside, someone fired gunshots that struck a customer.
Driver fires shots during road rage over merge in north St. Louis
Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
KMOV
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
DWI crash in St. Peters kills one, injures two
ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters. According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South. Madeline Christian was driving...
KMOV
Man found dead in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man dead near Hall Street and Adelaide on Wednesday. The department is still looking into the man’s death and the circumstances.
Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run
ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
