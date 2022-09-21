ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City late Thursday night. The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 11 p.m. Officers said they were at the hospital when they were told that a man had been dropped off and left. The man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and was listed in an unstable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO