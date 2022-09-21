ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City late Thursday night. The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 11 p.m. Officers said they were at the hospital when they were told that a man had been dropped off and left. The man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and was listed in an unstable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself

ST. LOUIS – Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month. Prosecutors have charged Donnell Straughter, 30, and Alea Little, 24, in connection with the investigation. Little posted bond earlier this week, per Missouri court records.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday. Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window after midnight. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman shot at Courtesy Diner in west St. Louis

A woman is recovering after being shot in west St. Louis early Thursday morning. Fall allergy season: Expert shares what to expect …. Boeing pays $200 million to settle SEC charges over …. Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law. Man takes on St. Louis County roads, hundreds of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

13-year-old shot while working on vehicle with father in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy and his father had been working on a vehicle in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard when they heard gunshots and realized the boy had been struck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County. Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim. St. Charles detectives began investigating reports...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
BRENTWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

DWI crash in St. Peters kills one, injures two

ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters. According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South. Madeline Christian was driving...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man dead near Hall Street and Adelaide on Wednesday. The department is still looking into the man’s death and the circumstances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run

ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

