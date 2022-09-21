Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Crypto Coins Set to EXPLODE Post Cardano Vasil Hardfork
We may be neck deep in bear market blues but that does not mean crypto development has halted. Cardano is on the verge of a historic upgrade. Not as big as Merge but this could supercharge ADA’s price action. Not only ADA but some of the Insane potential project buildings on top of ADA could explode soon after this upgrade.
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
u.today
Cardano May Get Accepted at Many More Million Merchants in Brazil Following These Events
One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, announced that it is expanding into Brazil. Following the successful launch of a joint Binance Card and Mastercard pilot, Brazil is the next Latin American country the exchange plans to focus on. According to Matthew Schroder, vice president and regional director of...
forkast.news
Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains
Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 4.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,307 at...
u.today
Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade
According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
u.today
ADA Records 43% Increase in Trading Volume as Vasil Draws Traders' Attention
u.today
GBR COIN (GBR) To Launch Much-awaited ICO Following Intensive Development
GBR COIN, a Polygon-based advanced blockchain project that offers payment gateway and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, is set to launch the ICO for its native token, GBR, on Friday, September 23. The upcoming ICO came sooner than expected following the announcement of the GBR COIN team last week, conveying that...
u.today
Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork Goes Live; What's Next?
Cardano's much-hyped Vasil hard fork has finally gone live after months of delays. Input Output and Cardano Foundation successfully forked the mainnet via a hard fork combinator (HFC) event at 9:44 p.m. UTC. While the new upgrade brings significant improvements to the proof-of-stake blockchain, it is worth noting that not...
u.today
XRP Wallet with Fiat Deposit Option to Undergo Beta Testing in Netherlands
XUMM Wallet is the most popular noncustodial wallet for XRP and digital assets issued on XRP Ledger. Now it is getting closer to beta testing a game-changing functionality in the Netherlands, an important fintech hub. XUMM Wallet to start beta testing of its crypto-to-fiat module in The Netherlands. According to...
u.today
Bitpanda to Suspend ADA Deposits and Withdrawals Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork
Austria-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bitpanda has joined the list of exchanges that will support the upcoming Vasil upgrade. The crypto exchange has stressed that deposits and withdrawals will be temporality disabled earlier today. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency exchange Binance also confirmed that it would support the Vasil hard fork....
u.today
SHIB, XRP, ADA Face High Interest in Crypto Community: Santiment
u.today
Payments Giant Stripe Now Supports Crypto Payouts for Freelancers in USDC
Payments giant Stripe has enabled payouts in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin for freelancers, according to an announcement posted on Sept. 22. Circle co-founder Jeremy Allaire claims that the USDC coin represents a more inclusive means of sending money to people around the globe. Freelances who live in countries...
