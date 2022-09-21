Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Comments on White Rabbit Rumors and Speculates It’s Bray Wyatt
WWE star Ronda Rousey recently addressed the White Rabbit mystery in WWE during one of her gaming live streams:. White Rabbit rumors: “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Teases Hilarious Change For Her WWE Character
Asuka is considered one of the more respected veterans in women’s wrestling. She accomplished a lot in WWE, but now she’s ready for evolution with her presentation on television. During the September 19th edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has teased a character change following the show, Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
411mania.com
Blue Meanie Hopes WWE Acknowledges ECW Before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
WrestleMania 40 is headed to Philadelphia in 2024, and Blue Meanie hopes WWE acknowledges ECW at the PPV. Meanie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed how WWE has always acknowledged the history of promotions in the regions they visit for WrestleMania. He said he hopes they do the same for ECW, which was of course a mainstay of the Philly area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release
One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn officially an 'Honorary Uce,' tag title match headlines
Sami Zayn is officially in with The Bloodline. After months of winning over members of Roman Reigns' faction on WWE SmackDown, Zayn was properly welcomed into the fold on Friday night. This week's episode of the blue brand opened with The Bloodline at full strength. An orchestrated moment of tension...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Witnesses Very Scary Incident With Young Child During Flight
Alexa Bliss worked hard to establish herself as one of the mainstays of WWE’s women’s division. Her “Goddess” gimmick won her over with fans and peers alike. Bliss recently witnessed a scary moment during her latest trip. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter and told fans she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Kurt Angle Hints at a Possible WWE WrestleMania 39 Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting teaser for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39. Angle recently appeared on WWE television during an episode of RAW that took place in his hometown of Pittsburgh last month. Since WrestleMania 35, Angle has not competed in any wrestling matches. During his...
Saraya Debuts in AEW ! | Bray Wyatt returning to WWE? | COEXISTING w/ Rob & Maggie 9/23/22
Saraya Debuts in AEW! Will WWE regret not keeping Paige? Bray Wyatt return? COEXISTING w/ Rob & Maggie 9/23/22.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Responds To Tweet About His Rumored WWE Return
Recently WWE has been playing the song “White Rabbit” at live events and TV tapings, and earlier this week a teaser video was unveiled for the White Rabbit when a QR code was cleverly placed in the background on Raw. The teaser video flashed the number “9.23” which has led many to wonder if there could be some sort of reveal on SmackDown tonight.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bray Wyatt spotted training ahead of potential WWE return
There is new footage showing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the gym amid speculation that he could be returning to WWE. Over the last week, WWE has been dimming the house lights during dark segments at their shows and playing Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’. Fans believe...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Claps Back At Haters For Targeting Her Family
Saraya used to perform in WWE under the ring name Paige. As Paige, Saraya had success in Triple H’s version of NXT and on the main roster until she got sidelined with a series of career-threatening injuries. WWE stopped her from performing inside the squared circle and announced her initial retirement in 2018.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns returns ahead of Logan Paul match at Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns is back on WWE SmackDown. The undisputed WWE universal champion returns to his kingdom ahead of a title defense against social media sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November. The action kicks off from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.
PWMania
Bill DeMott Speaks on Triple H’s WWE Regime, Shawn Michaels at NXT, AEW Incident, ISPW
Former WWE road agent and trainer Bill DeMott recently spoke with PWMania.com’s T.J. Stephens for an in-depth exclusive interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, DeMott opened up about Vince McMahon’s WWE departure and Triple H taking over the new WWE regime. DeMott also spoke about the AEW situation regarding CM Punk and The Elite, the King of the ISPW tournament and more. You can check out the complete interview below:
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Executive Explains “Up Or Out” Rule Regarding NXT Releases
That’s their policy. There are some incredibly talented stars in NXT, which is an important destination for several wrestlers. It is the official developmental territory for WWE and being there means that a wrestler is on their way to the main roster. That is in theory at least as some wrestlers never quite make it. Now a WWE executive is explaining the process behind making it or not.
Comments / 0