ETHS boys golf: Freshman Low leads Wildkits at CSL South tourney
Evanston’s boys golf team put it all together Wednesday at the Central Suburban League South division meet. And it was a freshman – Kieran Low – who showed them the way. Low fired a blistering 1-under-par 71 to capture runner-up honors in the individual competition and the Wildkits placed third in the team standings with a score of 305 that matched their best-ever performance at the league championship meet.
Picturing Evanston 922
A color spot in the sun at Ridgeville Park on Ridge Avenue and South Boulevard. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a...
Chicago man charged after Northwestern student seriously injured in Evanston hit-and-run
The driver was identified through surveillance and allegedly admitted to police he fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police.
Body found on Evanston Township High School field ruled a suicide
Content warning: this story contains mentions of suicide. Evanston’s medical examiner ruled that a deceased female found on the Evanston Township High School field Tuesday morning died by suicide. The Evanston Police Department said the 63-year-old female had no affiliation with ETHS, and there was no foul play involved....
Evanston’s historic reparations program: A 101 guide, part 3
The City of Evanston became the first documented governmental body in the country to enact a sustained policy of reparations for the harm done to Black citizens. The RoundTable offers information about the city’s historic reparations program, its roots and how it has developed over the years. It’s a story in multiple parts: The origin of reparations in Evanston, recent developments in 2021-2022 and an examination of how the effort is funded, below.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. Audrey Moy (above) was saluted as a Vision Keeper at a Sunday dinner that honored her and 30 others for service advancing their respective faith communities. Moy was nominated by Immanuel Lutheran Church for organizing a series of events to help churchgoers better understand racial inequities. “Her passion for justice and her work to make the world a better place helps us all,” said Immanuel Pastor Mark Sloss. “When people have a vision it’s contagious.” (Photo by Richard Cahan) See the rest of the 2022 Vision Keepers and read how they’ve helped others.
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
Arlington Heights rejects petition to ban tax incentives for proposed Chicago Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A petition to ban Arlington Heights financial incentives for the Chicago Bears or other businesses is being rejected. Village officials say there weren't enough valid signatures. The petition called for the village to create a new ordinance that wouldn't allow any financial or other incentives to...
Minding Our Own Businesses: Library highlights Latinx shops
(Editor’s note: Please welcome our new business columnist Isabelle Reiniger, who is making Evanston’s businesses, her business. Please feel free to send Isabelle a tip, a tidbit or whatever information you have about Evanston’s businesses. She will check it out. Thank you! Send it to isabelle.reiniger@me.com) This...
Chicago man charged in Sept. 17 hit and run traffic crash
EVANSTON, IL – On September 17, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Evanston Police responded to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road for a hit-and-run traffic crash. When officers arrived they located an 18 year-old male Northwestern University Student who had been struck by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed...
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, finally reunites with family at home
"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us. He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."
BREAKING NEWS: City Manager selects Schenita Stewart as Evanston’s next police chief
Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
Northwestern is looking for couples between the ages of 60-80 to be part of a study
My name is Missy Scavongelli and I’m a research assistant at Northwestern University’s Life-Span Development Lab. Our lab explores pathways towards happy, healthy, and productive development across the life-span with a focus on the role of emotion and motivation. Currently, we’re running a study on emotions in marriages....
Smylie Brothers Closes Lakeview Brewery 1 Year After Opening
LAKEVIEW — Smylie Brothers Brewing Company has closed its 10,000-square-foot brewery in Lakeview a year after it opened. The restaurant and brewery, which still has a flagship location at 1615 Oak Ave. in downtown Evanston, closed for a final time Sept. 5, according to a note posted on its door.
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?
One of my favorite Italian beef’s in all of the Chicagoland area is hands-down Johnnies beef in Elmwood Park. I always drove by johnny’s second location in Arlington Heights. I always wondered if the taste was the same. I always noticed that it wasn’t as busy as the Elmwood Park location. This automatically made me think it was not as good as the original and Elmwood Park.
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
Fire breaks out in historic home in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story Victorian house just west of downtown Evanston. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the house at 1021 Greenwood St. Contractors told firefighters that flames were visible in a void space near the roof.
Authorities identify body found on Evanston high school campus
EVANSTON, Ill. - Authorities have identified the body of a woman who was discovered on the campus of an Evanston high school Tuesday morning. The body of Kathy L. Judge, 63, of Evanston was discovered by a school staff member near an outdoor field on the north side Evanston Township High School, located at 1600 Dodge Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 22, Cook County moves to ‘low’ community risk level, accurate data lacking for Evanston
The Illinois Department of Public Health is continuing to urge every eligible person to get the updated booster shot from either Pfizer or Moderna. “These new booster shots – designed specifically to offer extra protection from the dominant Omicron strain of the virus – are the latest, most advanced tool to protect Illinois residents from experiencing the worst effects of COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
