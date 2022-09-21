ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Protesters disrupt first town hall meeting on Johns Hopkins University police force

Protesters disrupted an in-person public hearing Thursday night on Johns Hopkins University's proposed private police force. The first of a series of three town hall meetings were meant to be a chance for students to learn more about the plans to create a private police force on campus. But several protesters who gathered outside moved inside to make their voices heard, chanting, "No justice, no peace."
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Parents discuss safety after BCPS implements new rules for sporting events

A new set of rules are now in effect for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. The school district said it want to make it known that unruly behavior will not be tolerated at sporting events. School leaders said it is meant to provide a safe and supportive environment for all staff, students and others attending games.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: 83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville

Baltimore County police said an 83-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday night in Pikesville. Officers said they were called to a gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road for a report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, police learned that an 83-year-old man was pulled out of his...
PIKESVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival returns for 6th year

On Saturday, September 24, Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival, Maryland’s largest gathering of food trucks, descends on the racetrack infield at the Timonium Fairgrounds, from 11:00am to 9:00pm for its 6th year of festivities. Tickets are available now at TRIFECTAFESTIVAL.COM . Tickets are $25.00. Parking is free and so are kids 12 & under.
MARYLAND STATE

