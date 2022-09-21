ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists ‘confident’ that Saturn’s moon has the ingredients for alien life

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGS2m_0i4CPcK700

Saturn ’s moon, Enceladus , has oceans that are rich with the materials needed to generate life, a new study has suggested.

“Enceladus is one of the prime targets in humanity’s search for life in our solar system,” said Dr Christopher Glein from the Southwest Research Institute, who studies extraterrestrial oceanography.

“In the years since Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft visited the Saturn system, we have been repeatedly blown away by the discoveries made possible by the collected data.”

The spacecraft studied plumes of ice grains and water vapour bursting through the surface of the moon and found that there is likely to be huge quantities of dissolved phosphorus – although the element is yet to be identified directly – which is essential for the development of DNA and RNA.

Planets like Earth – with surface oceans – must exist a particular distance from their host star in order to avoid overheating or freezing, known as the ‘Goldilocks Zone’. However, planets with subsurface oceans can potentially produce life at greater extremes and thus expands the probability that we will discover life on other planets.

“The quest for extraterrestrial habitability in the solar system has shifted focus, as we now look for the building blocks for life, including organic molecules, ammonia, sulfur-bearing compounds as well as the chemical energy needed to support life,” Dr Glein said.

“Phosphorus presents an interesting case because previous work suggested that it might be scarce in the ocean of Enceladus, which would dim the prospects for life.”

The research suggest that a new probe be sent to Enceladus to investigate the habitable ocean. “The underlying geochemistry has an elegant simplicity that makes the presence of dissolved phosphorus inevitable, reaching levels close to or even higher than those in modern Earth seawater,” Dr Glein continued. “What this means for astrobiology is that we can be more confident than before that the ocean of Enceladus is habitable.”

Saturn is not the only planet that might have life in its vicinity; the presence of ammonia has also led some researchers to suggest that Venus could have alien life in its sulfuric atmosphere “very unlike anything we’ve seen”

While the planet itself is too hot to have life, there could be microscopic organisms in the clouds, producing ammonia to neutralise the acidity in the same way that animals on Earth do.

The research has been published in PNAS , a journal of the National Academy of Sciences.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Alien Planets#Oceans#Cassini#Rna
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days

The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
scitechdaily.com

Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
ASTRONOMY
PC Magazine

NASA Reveals First Images of Mars Captured by James Webb Space Telescope

Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the telescope snapped photos of the planet's eastern hemisphere at different infrared light colors on Sept. 5. The first picture, which is actually a composite of two images, shows a surface reference map from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) with the two NIRCam instrument field of views overlaid.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope

(CNN) -- The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars. Multiple orbiters above Mars, and the land-bound rovers Curiosity and Perseverance, roam the surface, regularly send back insights. Webb's...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming

NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

For the first time, robots on Mars found meteorite impact craters by sensing seismic shock waves

Since 2018, NASA’s InSight mission to Mars has recorded seismic waves from more than 1,300 marsquakes in its quest to probe the internal structure of the red planet. The solar panels of the car-sized robotic lander have become caked with Martian dust, and NASA scientists expect it will completely power down by the end of 2022. Read more: First recorded 'marsquakes' reveal the red planet's rumbling guts But the internal rumblings of our planetary neighbour aren’t the only things...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy