Premier League

Jack Grealish says he has ‘great relationship’ with Guardiola amid claims he could leave Man City

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OZ5s_0i4CPbRO00

Jack Grealish has stressed he has a “great relationship” with Pep Guardiola , amid rumours he could leave Manchester City next summer.

“I’ve said in so many interviews, I’ve never seen anything like it, the way he thinks and the way he looks at football , he’s obsessed with it,” the England football star said ahead of the Nations League fixture against Italy .

“I have a good relationship with him, I know people are saying I might be playing a bit different to the way I used to,” Grealish added.

