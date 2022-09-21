Jack Grealish says he has ‘great relationship’ with Guardiola amid claims he could leave Man City

Jack Grealish has stressed he has a “great relationship” with Pep Guardiola , amid rumours he could leave Manchester City next summer.

“I’ve said in so many interviews, I’ve never seen anything like it, the way he thinks and the way he looks at football , he’s obsessed with it,” the England football star said ahead of the Nations League fixture against Italy .

“I have a good relationship with him, I know people are saying I might be playing a bit different to the way I used to,” Grealish added.

