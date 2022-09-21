Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO