Read full article on original website
Related
17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series
UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley had ‘two hard fights’ in UFC, got ‘knocked the f—k out’ and then ‘poked the guy in the eyes’
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen kept himself afloat in the 135-pound title chase by capturing a technical knockout victory over up-and-coming prospect Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 main event last weekend in Vegas. Unfortunately, “The Sandman” has been defeated by reigning champion Aljamain Sterling, as well as top...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"
UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show
Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”
Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
Dana White praises Jose Aldo for helping build UFC, shares favorite moment
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White has nothing but nice things to say about Jose Aldo. Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) announced his retirement from MMA this week, parting ways with the UFC while he still had one fight remaining on his contract. His final bout came in a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili last month at UFC 278.
DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before
LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Would Get 'F--ked Up' By Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather Says
Floyd Mayweather Jr. said YouTube star Jake Paul wouldn't even have a puncher's chance if he stepped in the boxing ring opposite super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez. Paul previously stated his long-term goal is a 2024 battle with Álvarez, but Mayweather suggested in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday the YouTuber should stay in his own lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Shakur Stevenson Routs Robson Conceição by Unanimous Decision After Missing Weight
Shakur Stevenson defeated Robson Conceição by unanimous decision (118-108, 117-109, 117-09) on Friday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson dominated the one-sided boxing match early, as trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas noted in Round 4:. Three-division world boxing champion Claressa Shields also tweeted how Conceição appeared...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 10 Most Important Wrestlers in WWE and AEW Right Now
Hot on the heels of an eventful summer season, WWE and All Elite Wrestling will need as much top talent on deck as possible to keep the momentum going through the rest of 2022. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Becky Lynch will all provide big boosts to WWE programming once...
WWE・
MMA Fighting
‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement
Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
Bleacher Report
Saraya Will Be the Game-Changer AEW's Women's Division Has Been Waiting For
All Elite Wrestling has undergone a bit of a reset following the aftermath of All Out. As such, it needed a big win heading into its second foray into New York City with Dynamite Grand Slam, and it delivered when new signing Saraya garnered an unbelievable reaction and much-needed positive buzz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling sends message to TJ Dillashaw ahead of UFC 280: ‘Skin the snake’
Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his undisputed UFC bantamweight title against former division king TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 next month in Abu Dhabi and “Funk Master” is already out for blood. While many fight fans have failed to support Sterling due to the controversy surrounding his...
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Sued by Eddie Hearn over Allegations of Fixed Boxing Matches
Eddie Hearn and his company, Matchroom Boxing, are suing Jake Paul for defamation, claiming the YouTube star-turned-boxer damaged their reputation in a recent interview. The lawsuit states that Paul "made outrageously false and baseless allegations" when he accused Hearn of paying off judge Glenn Feldman in a bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in August, per TMZ Sports.
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
TMZ.com
17-Year-Old Fighter Raul Rosas Jr. Needed Parents To Sign New UFC Deal
Raul Rosas Jr. -- the 17-year-old who just inked a UFC deal -- is one of the most badass high schoolers in the world ... but, RR's so young, he tells TMZ Sports his mom and dad had to sign his contract!. It's a history-making signing for the UFC ......
Comments / 0