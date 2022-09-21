ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series

UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
California State
Fightful

Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"

UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Dana White
Jon Jones
Aljamain Sterling
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”

Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
Bleacher Report

Jake Paul Would Get 'F--ked Up' By Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather Says

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said YouTube star Jake Paul wouldn't even have a puncher's chance if he stepped in the boxing ring opposite super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez. Paul previously stated his long-term goal is a 2024 battle with Álvarez, but Mayweather suggested in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday the YouTuber should stay in his own lane.
Bleacher Report

Shakur Stevenson Routs Robson Conceição by Unanimous Decision After Missing Weight

Shakur Stevenson defeated Robson Conceição by unanimous decision (118-108, 117-109, 117-09) on Friday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson dominated the one-sided boxing match early, as trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas noted in Round 4:. Three-division world boxing champion Claressa Shields also tweeted how Conceição appeared...
NEWARK, NJ
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Most Important Wrestlers in WWE and AEW Right Now

Hot on the heels of an eventful summer season, WWE and All Elite Wrestling will need as much top talent on deck as possible to keep the momentum going through the rest of 2022. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Becky Lynch will all provide big boosts to WWE programming once...
WWE
MMA Fighting

‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement

Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
Bleacher Report

Jake Paul Sued by Eddie Hearn over Allegations of Fixed Boxing Matches

Eddie Hearn and his company, Matchroom Boxing, are suing Jake Paul for defamation, claiming the YouTube star-turned-boxer damaged their reputation in a recent interview. The lawsuit states that Paul "made outrageously false and baseless allegations" when he accused Hearn of paying off judge Glenn Feldman in a bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in August, per TMZ Sports.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC

Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
