ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Glover Teixeira
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"

UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
MiddleEasy

17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series

UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparring#Ufc Middleweight Champion#The Bell#Combat#Ufc 275#Mma
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Raul Rosas Jr. Dominates Opponent At DWCS 55 To Earn UFC Contract, Dana White Says 17yo Is ‘Very Special”

Raul Rosas Jr. becomes the youngest UFC fighter in history after a dominant performance at DWCS 55. Dana White is certain the 17-year-old is now ready for the UFC. Raul Rosas Jr., a hot prospect in the world of mixed martial arts, beat Mando Gutierrez in a one-sided decision at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. The 17-year-old has already obtained a special license to compete professionally and the win saw him finally earning a UFC contract.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC

Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC signee Hasbulla accused of ripping fans off during Australia tour

Hasbulla Magomedov—the social media sensation with millions of followers—has reportedly upset some of his fans down under. In August 2022, the internet star visited the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne for a tour with The Hour Group event company. The series of events marked Hasbulla’s first ever international tour and was comprised of meet and greet opportunities along with a professional photo with the star and a tour merchandise pack. A single ticket cost between $250-$299.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy