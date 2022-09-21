Read full article on original website
Joseph J. Smith
Joseph J. Smith, 91, of Butler, PA, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born August 21, 1931 on the South Side of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to the late James and Margaret Smith. Joe graduated from Peters Township High School where he played basketball. Following graduation,...
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day
Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
Armeida M. McElravy
Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
“Pink Hat Lady” Must Be Monitored By GPS
A federal judge is now ordering the Mercer County woman charged with her role in the Capitol riots on January 6th be monitored by GPS. The U.S. attorneys prosecuting the case say Rachel Powell has violated terms of pretrial release multiple times. The federal judge overseeing the case agreed and...
Fall Fest Open House
*Historical Tours: Underground Railroad 11:30, 12:25, 1:20, 2:15. Presented By: Covenant Evangelism & Marketing Committee.
BC3 Volleyball with another sweep
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones
A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
One Injured In Clay Twp. ATV Crash
At least one person was seriously injured as a result of a quad rollover in Clay Township Tuesday evening. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 6:30 p.m. for the incident on Mizener Lane. Crews from West Sunbury and Unionville were among those responding to the scene...
Brady Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the Brady Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed in between Mercer and Broad Streets since January as part of the...
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
SRU Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in Room 321 of the Smith Student Center followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The...
Evans City Crash Snarls Morning Commute
One person was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Evans City. The two vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street—which is about a quarter-mile east from the downtown area. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but crews...
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
Three-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car
A young boy is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in downtown Butler. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on North Main Street near West Locust. Crews from Butler City Fire Department and...
New Updates To Cranberry Dog Park Unveiled
A new place for residents and their canine companions to enjoy in Cranberry Township is nearly ready to be unveiled. After construction began earlier this year on a new pavilion inside the Rotary Dog Park, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday. The new space includes a...
Armco Credit Union Offering Financial Literacy Class To High Schoolers
Armco Credit Union is again offering a nationwide financial literacy program to local high school students. The web-based program is called Banzai and is available for free to over 3,000 students at 14 Butler County schools with topics such as budgeting, using credit wisely, and developing saving habits. The Banzai...
High School Football On-Air tonight/College on-air Saturday
–Butler will travel to Erie tonight. Hear the game on WBUT beginning at 6:45pm. Kick-off is 7pm. –Knoch will host Elizabeth Forward tonight. Kick-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 6:30pm. College Football Saturday:. –Slippery Rock will open PSAC-West Division play when they host Seton Hill at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium....
