SHIRLEY MARIE ALLEN BALINT, 92
Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92 of Indiana, passed away on September 23 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen. Shirley...
DAVID CAVES, JR., 78
David Caves, Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on May 7, 1944 in Lima, PA, to the late David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves, he served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister. Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High...
ALICE JANE WHITESELL, 96
Passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. She was born November 28, 1925 in Hamilton, PA, the daughter of the late Crist Wachob and Louise (Brewer) Wachob. On September 16, 1947 Alice married Andrew Reed Whitesell and they shared 46 years of marriage together. She started going to the Senior Center after her husband passed away. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Chestnut Hill Senior Center, going on trips, playing bingo and the band. She also loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, James Lee Whitesell, Saltsburg, PA; son, Andrew Lou Whitesell & Denise Finley, Derry, PA; daughter, Shirley Fisher & husband, Karl, Black Lick, PA; daughter-in-law, Donna Whitesell, Trade City, PA; 9 Grandchildren; Numerous Great & Great Great Grandchildren; sister, Sallie Himes and also many Nieces, Nephews and Friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Reed Whitesell who died in 1994; brother, Lyle Wachob; sons, Gary & Lyle Whitesell and infant daughter, Pamela.
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION
The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY
One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
JANE ELEANOR STAHL, 90
Jane Eleanor Stahl, 90, of Heilwood, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her residence. A daughter of the late Earl R. and Esther P. (Williams) Stahl, she was born April 9, 1932, in Colver. Jane spent 37 years in banking with First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank. She also...
TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE
State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
FIRE REPORTED IN COAL SILO AT CONEMAUGH POWER PLANT COAL YARD
Fire crews from Indiana and Westmoreland Counties were dispatched last night for a reported structure fire in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 said the call went out at 6:15 PM for the incident on Power Plant Road. Clyde, Armagh-East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield, Bolivar and New Florence fire departments were dispatched at the time, along with Citizens Ambulance and the Indiana County HAZMAT team. The fire was reported in a coal silo at the Conemaugh Power Plant Coal Yard.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON THURSDAY
At least one person had possible injuries in a crash yesterday in Black Lick Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched crews from the Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments, Citizens Ambulance and State Police for the reported vehicle accident at 3:12 Thursday afternoon. Black Lick Fire Officials confirmed at least two cars were involved in the crash on Route 286 near Mill Street. State police have not released any details on this crash yet.
TUESDAY RESULTS FOR VOLLEYBALL, CROSS COUNTRY, GOLF
In a Renda Digital TV volleyball clash last night, West Shamokin came from behind to defeat Homer Center in five sets. The Wildcats took the first and third sets easily, by scores of 25-13 and 25-15, but the Wolves narrowly won the second and fourth sets by identical scores of 25-23, setting up the final set, with West Shamokin jumping out early and finally clinching it on a kill by Maddie McConnell, 15-13.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE TONIGHT FOR RIVER VALLEY HOMECOMING PARADE IN BLAIRSVILLE
There will be some traffic changes in downtown Blairsville this afternoon as the River Valley Panthers get ready for Homecoming. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed that River Valley School District will host its annual homecoming parade through Downtown Blairsville this evening at 6:00 PM. The parade will start at the Diamond and head up Market Street, before coming to an end along Grandview Avenue at Ernie Widmar Stadium.
LENGTHY DECLINE IN NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE COMES TO AN END
The lengthy streak of daily decreases in the average cost of gas across the country has come to an end. Triple-A reports that today’s national average is $3.68 a gallon, which is an increase of a penny from earlier this week, marking the first time the national average has gone up since mid-June. At that point, gas price averages were over $5.00 a gallon across the nation. Experts say that there are still many factors that are affecting the global cost of oil, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, Covid-19, economic recession and hurricane season. Fewer drivers filling up has helped to keep prices down and most of the country that had used more expensive summer blends of gasoline have switched over to the winter blends.
WEEK FIVE HAS INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
The halfway point of the high school football regular season arrives tonight with four games on our Renda Broadcasting stations, and two of them on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS, Homer-Center comes into its game with undefeated Northern Cambria with the Wildcats looking to stop a two-game slide. Homer-Center coach...
POLICE REPORTS: UNDERAGE DRINKING, DRUGS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
One man was cited for underage drinking following an incident on Sunday. Indiana Borough Police say they were traveling along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning when the saw a man laying on the ground. The man, later identified as 18-year-old Brandon Gates, was unable to speak due to his level of intoxication, which prompted Citizens Ambulance Service to assist Indiana Borough officers at the time.
PENGUINS OPEN TRAINING CAMP TODAY
Fifty-eight players will be on the ice today as the Penguins open training camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. There are more players than the two sheets of ice can accommodate so the team will be split into three squads. Team 1 and Team 2 will hit the ice at 9 AM and after 45 minutes of drills, they will scrimmage from 10 AM to 10:45. Team 3 will take the ice at 11:30 AM and then return at 12:40 PM.
PENNS MANOR EMERGES FROM WEEK 5 AS ONLY UNDEFEATED HERITAGE TEAM
Two teams – Penns Manor and Northern Cambria – entered Week 5 of the Heritage Conference football season undefeated, but only one still boasted an unblemished record Friday night after the Comets’ defeat of West Shamokin and the Colts’ loss to Homer-Center. Penns Manor routed the...
REPORT: IUP TO NAME WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
IUP is set to name a new women’s basketball coach. IUP will start its season with an exhibition game at Division I power Duke on November 5th.
ROUNDUP OF WEDNESDAY’S ACTION
Marion Center avenged an earlier loss to Homer-Center, handing the Wildcats their second loss in consecutive nights. The Stingers won 3-2 last night. Marion Center took a 2-0 lead – 25-19 in the first game and 25-23 in the second – but Homer-Center rebounded to win the next two, 25-17, 25-20, before the Stingers won the final game, 15-13. For Homer-Center, Meegan Williams had 27 kills and Ashlynn Kerr had four aces.
