ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Saturday Tips

Blackbeard can spearhead a Group One double for Aidan O'Brien by landing the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Always highly rated by the master of Ballydoyle, he has won five of his seven starts this term, culminating in his victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month. His previous trip...
SPORTS
BBC

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Musker
Daily Mail

Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros

England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
SkySports

Oscar Piastri: Nico Rosberg predicts 'big challenge' at McLaren, while Red Bull 'regret' not signing youngster

Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg has predicted a "big, big challenge" for Oscar Piastri up against Lando Norris at McLaren next season, insisting the "world-class" British driver is "championship material". After a drawn-out and contentious transfer saga, current Alpine reserve Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo as Norris' team-mate next season,...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports Racing#British Champions Day#Filly#Ascot For Fillies Mares#Group One#The Prestige Stakes#Irish#Curragh#The Atalanta Stakes#Yarmouth#Mise En Scene
BBC

Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture

Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: David Higgins concerned by UK's 'terrible officiating' ahead of heavyweight clash

The officials judging Joseph Parker’s contest with Joe Joyce cannot let another controversy mar their heavyweight clash on Saturday, warns the New Zealander’s manager. Former WBO world champion Parker, from South Auckland but training out of Morecombe, has enjoyed success in Britain before. He has beaten Hughie Fury and Dereck Chisora, while losing to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte previously in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards

Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy