SkySports
Saturday Tips
Blackbeard can spearhead a Group One double for Aidan O'Brien by landing the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Always highly rated by the master of Ballydoyle, he has won five of his seven starts this term, culminating in his victory in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month. His previous trip...
BBC
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced
Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
SkySports
Rockfel Stakes: Breeders' Cup option as Commissioning impresses for John and Thady Gosden team
Commissioning shot towards the head of ante-post lists for next year's 1000 Guineas after maintaining her unbeaten record in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket. The daughter of Kingman was seemingly not all that well fancied for her July Course debut during the summer, but could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of Frankie Dettori.
BBC
Road World Championships: Zoe Backstedt defends road race title to add to time trial success
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the junior road race to complete a golden double at the Road Cycling World Championships in Australia. The Welsh...
SkySports
Lotte Wubben-Moy interview: The England defender cementing the legacy of a historic summer for the Lionesses
The last few months have been a wild ride for Lotte Wubben-Moy. The Arsenal and England defender signed a new contract with the club she has always supported at the end of April, was part of the team that missed out on the Women's Super League title by a point in May and, by the end of July, had a European champions' medal round her neck.
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros
England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
SkySports
Oscar Piastri: Nico Rosberg predicts 'big challenge' at McLaren, while Red Bull 'regret' not signing youngster
Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg has predicted a "big, big challenge" for Oscar Piastri up against Lando Norris at McLaren next season, insisting the "world-class" British driver is "championship material". After a drawn-out and contentious transfer saga, current Alpine reserve Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo as Norris' team-mate next season,...
SkySports
Qipco British Champions Day: Cash in race to be fit for Ascot targets after early season injury
Promising three-year-old Cash is in a race against time to be fit for Qipco British Champions Day - and connections fear he may lose that battle. Though entered in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes at Ascot, the David Simcock-trained son of Shamardal could be saved for next year after picking up an injury on his second career start.
BBC
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Charlie Appleby to monitor Paris ground for Adayar with Champions Day still the main thought
Ground conditions at ParisLongchamp are likely to be the deciding factor as to whether Adayar has a second crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week, live on Sky Sports Racing. Last year's Derby and King George hero was beaten just under four lengths into fourth place...
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Kruise Leeming hopes to fulfil 'greatest-ever achievement' for Leeds Rhinos
Born in Swaziland - the country now called Eswatini - Leeming has forged a remarkable journey from being a young boy in Halifax to the captaincy of Leeds Rhinos and that story could reach its pinnacle on Saturday when he leads his side out at Old Trafford. After taking over...
SkySports
Open de France: Rasmus Hojgaard takes control and opens up six-shot lead at Le Golf National
Rasmus Hojgaard remains the man to catch at the Cazoo Open de France after building up a six-shot halfway lead at Le Golf National. The Ryder Cup hopeful followed his course record-equalling 62 with an impressive second-round 65 on Friday morning, mixing seven birdies with a lone bogey to move to 15 under and pull clear of the chasing pack.
GOLF・
SkySports
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
SkySports
Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: David Higgins concerned by UK's 'terrible officiating' ahead of heavyweight clash
The officials judging Joseph Parker’s contest with Joe Joyce cannot let another controversy mar their heavyweight clash on Saturday, warns the New Zealander’s manager. Former WBO world champion Parker, from South Auckland but training out of Morecombe, has enjoyed success in Britain before. He has beaten Hughie Fury and Dereck Chisora, while losing to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte previously in the UK.
SkySports
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
SkySports
Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards
Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
SkySports
Preston's Brad Potts wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for August
Preston North End midfielder Brad Potts is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for August. Why throw your head at a far-post cross when you can pull off a leaping torso-high falling volley with such venom? Top marks for imagination, degree of difficulty, style and execution. Potts,...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Moeen Ali admits one-over 'gamble' on his own off-spin failed in second T20I
England captain Moeen Ali insisted a one-over "gamble" on his own off-spin was the deciding moment after a match-winning masterclass from Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The home side chased down a target of 200 in sensational fashion at Karachi's National Stadium, as Babar's unbeaten 110 and 88...
SkySports
Gareth Bale confident of being fully fit for World Cup | Wales boss Rob Page says talisman is back enjoying his football
Gareth Bale says he is on track to be fully fit for the World Cup in November, with head coach Rob Page claiming Wales will benefit from how he is being carefully handled by his club in Major League Soccer. Bale has made just two starts in his 11 appearances...
