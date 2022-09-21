Read full article on original website
DL Hughley slams people celebrating Queen Elizabeth death
Well, we know who will be front-and-center weeping and carrying on whenever Donald Trump kicks the bucket…. The camera crew at TMZ caught up with cheek-turning comedian D.L. Hughley yesterday after the news had broken that monarch Queen Elizabeth II had taken almost a century’s worth of sins to the afterlife. The British empire is responsible for some of the worst crimes against humanity, specifically against Black folks in Africa, and that kind of behavior won’t get you much empathy when you die. These days, whenever a polarizing public figure passes away there are usually two reactions, those who somehow find sorrow and sadness, feigned or otherwise, and those who break out their best dancing shoes and Tootsie Slide on said person’s grave.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Essence
Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.
While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’
Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
Popculture
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral
People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
David A. Arnold, Comedian And 'Fuller House' Writer, Dies At 54
Comedian and writer David A. Arnold died Wednesday, just months after his second Netflix comedy special premiered. He was 54. Arnold, also a writer and producer on the “Fuller House” reboot, was a few dates into his national comedy tour, “Pace Ya Self,” Deadline reported. His...
