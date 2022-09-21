Police stand-off in Miami Springs ends with man in custody

Barricaded man taken into custody in Miami Springs 01:31

MIAMI SPRINGS - A SWAT standoff ended with a man in custody early Tuesday morning.

It all happened on East Drive off Royal Poinciana Boulevard, right in front of Miami Springs Middle School.

The SWAT team was on scene for hours trying to coax the man out of the home. They eventually rammed the garage door of the home and pulled it off. Officers could be heard asking the man to surrender peacefully for his own safety.

After several hours, the man did eventually surrender and was taken away in handcuffs.

East Drive and Miller Drive were both shut down during the situation but have since reopened.

This reportedly started as a police investigation out of Opa-locka.