ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqM6t_0i4CLX9A00

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNaRI_0i4CLX9A00

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police and OSBI at McCurtain Memorial Hospital, hours after the mother was found dead inside a home on Austin Street in New Boston.

According to investigators, Parker was stopped by a Texas State Trooper in De Kalb around 10 a.m. on Friday and claimed she delivered the baby on the side of the road.

An ambulance was called to take Parker and the baby to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, where a doctor determined Parker had not given birth.

Dansby said attempts were made to resuscitate the baby at the hospital, but they were unsuccessful. The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy in Texas.

According to investigators, Parker was discharged from the hospital and booked into jail. She is facing homicide and kidnapping charges and could be arraigned in Oklahoma as early as Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the baby’s mother as Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, of New Boston.

An agency spokesman said Monday that they do not have information on whether a warrant has been obtained for Parker in Texas.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Simms, TX
City
Idabel, OK
Simms, TX
Crime & Safety
City
De Kalb, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Idabel, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Mccurtain, OK
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman arrested for allegedly burning down Marion County home

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced. The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday. Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street […]
MARION COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texas State#Womb#Violent Crime#Ktal Kmss Rrb#Osbi
swarkansasnews.com

DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals

The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
DE QUEEN, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash

Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KLTV

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Reagan Hancock’s parents recall night of daughter’s death

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Reagan Hancock’s parents took the stand on Thursday, Sept. 22, recalling the night of their daughter’s death. Taylor Parker is accused of killing Hancock and removing an unborn child from her womb. Jessica Brooks, Hancock’s mother, says she went to find Hancock after...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSST Radio

Update: Pair Charged In Connection With Hughes Springs Burglary Remains In Hopkins County Jail

Bonds for 19-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gail Coleman of Jefferson and 24-year-old William Tyler Vick of Linden, the pair found Tuesday morning during a traffic stop to be in possession of stolen firearms and a controlled substance, were set at $50,000 per charge for each on two theft of firearm and one controlled substance charge. The firearms and bottles of prescription medication reported stolen Saturday night from a Cass County residence, methamphetamine and marijuana were among the items found in the vehicle the pair was driving, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hopkins County authorities searching for man in connection with 20 stolen vehicles

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hopkins County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of involvement with a group of car thieves. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, two men were observed driving in a white Dodge Challenger with license plates registered to a Kia Soul. After initiating a traffic stop Hopkins County deputies said the suspects, identified as Eddie Ringo and Markevus Taggart, both from Pinebluff, AR, initiated a brief chase before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Sept. 22, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Biggerstaff,Gwendolyn Lashawn – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. Smith,William Mark – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR A; ASSAULT; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.
PARIS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy