How to watch Hulu in the UK
If you’re wondering how to watch Hulu in the UK, thank goodness that you clicked on this article, because we’re about to tell you exactly how to do it. The process is relatively simple, and you should be able to start watching all your favourite shows on the streaming service in no time.
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku
Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
Peacock Streaming Service: Everything you need to know about it
Since it launched in 2020, NBC's Peacock has been offering free and paid tiers for streaming content. Here's all you need to know about the streaming service!
3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
Google’s new 1080p Chromecast with Google TV only costs $30
Google has released a low-cost Chromecast with Google TV with remote control. The $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available to buy and comes packed with features. The tiny Chromecast dongle looks the same as the $50 4K version. That’s a white oval with a short HDMI cable, so it hangs off your TV.
Roku’s Big TV Hire: Can Charlie Collier Work ‘Mad Men’ Magic on Streaming Company’s Content Strategy?
Charlie Collier, after more than two decades in broadcasting and cable TV, has jumped ship from the traditional television biz — betting that TV’s future is all about streaming. As first reported by Variety, Collier is leaving his post as CEO of Fox Entertainment, departing from the Murdochs’ fiefdom to head up Roku Media, where he’ll oversee content and ad sales for the Roku Channel starting next month. For Roku, recruiting the high-profile TV exec who brought such hits as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead” to the small screen can be viewed as a shift toward more strategic —...
The Morning After: Google's cheaper $30 Chromecast with Google TV
Google has unveiled another streaming dongle. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) device manages to offer a lot of the features from the $50 4K model at a significantly cheaper $30 price. Unlike the older $35 Chromecast, it comes with a remote control that eliminates the need for a smartphone, though you can still control it with your phone. There is a drawback – that lower 1080p resolution – but there’s HDR support. It also comes with six months of Peacock Premium, free.
How to use the Amazon app in dark mode on your phone
The Amazon app doesn't have a dark mode, but there are a couple workarounds for Android phones. On Android, you can run the Amazon app in dark mode after enabling a dark mode override in settings. iPhone users do not currently have the ability to use Amazon's app or website...
