ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Hulu in the UK

If you’re wondering how to watch Hulu in the UK, thank goodness that you clicked on this article, because we’re about to tell you exactly how to do it. The process is relatively simple, and you should be able to start watching all your favourite shows on the streaming service in no time.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku

Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Os#Browsers#Chrome Lsb Fixed
CNET

3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Google’s new 1080p Chromecast with Google TV only costs $30

Google has released a low-cost Chromecast with Google TV with remote control. The $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available to buy and comes packed with features. The tiny Chromecast dongle looks the same as the $50 4K version. That’s a white oval with a short HDMI cable, so it hangs off your TV.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Roku’s Big TV Hire: Can Charlie Collier Work ‘Mad Men’ Magic on Streaming Company’s Content Strategy?

Charlie Collier, after more than two decades in broadcasting and cable TV, has jumped ship from the traditional television biz — betting that TV’s future is all about streaming. As first reported by Variety, Collier is leaving his post as CEO of Fox Entertainment, departing from the Murdochs’ fiefdom to head up Roku Media, where he’ll oversee content and ad sales for the Roku Channel starting next month. For Roku, recruiting the high-profile TV exec who brought such hits as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead” to the small screen can be viewed as a shift toward more strategic —...
BUSINESS
Engadget

The Morning After: Google's cheaper $30 Chromecast with Google TV

Google has unveiled another streaming dongle. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) device manages to offer a lot of the features from the $50 4K model at a significantly cheaper $30 price. Unlike the older $35 Chromecast, it comes with a remote control that eliminates the need for a smartphone, though you can still control it with your phone. There is a drawback – that lower 1080p resolution – but there’s HDR support. It also comes with six months of Peacock Premium, free.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Business Insider

How to use the Amazon app in dark mode on your phone

The Amazon app doesn't have a dark mode, but there are a couple workarounds for Android phones. On Android, you can run the Amazon app in dark mode after enabling a dark mode override in settings. iPhone users do not currently have the ability to use Amazon's app or website...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy