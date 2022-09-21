ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville's 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City's best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don't forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

USS Orleck opening to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board. The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March. It is a landmark piece
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Vintage Market Days planned for holiday season

Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on the "Nice List" a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing and much more, the three-day event will be held at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare's statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Motor Stunt show 'Nitro Extreme in Orange Park

Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? They have just what you are looking for! Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. Get ready to buckle up Orange Park, because we are coming your way!
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

'Deborah Roberts: I'm' now on display at Cummer Museum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum is the new temporary home for the work of nationally acclaimed artist Deborah Roberts. Roberts's art has been catching the eye of collectors like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the Obamas. Her latest exhibition is showing beauty, body, race, and identity through the lens of black children.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

