Action News Jax
2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Organizers announced that Badfish: Tribute to Sublime& Yacht Rock Revue will headline the 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Riverside at Jacksonville’s 2nd oldest park! Riverside Park is next to Historic 5 Points. >>> STREAM...
Neighbors celebrate their time to ‘Come Together’ for a festival of music and food
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Come Together Music and Food Festival is planned for Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ndani Village 3118 Edgewood Avenue, West in Jacksonville. Katz Downstairz will headline the music portion of the festival with their blend of Hip Hop, Jazz and New Soul. >>>...
News4Jax.com
RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
USS Orleck opening to the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board. The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March. It is a landmark piece...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends this weekend but will it open again?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — This weekend is the last hurrah for a summer staple as Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends. You can still go to the arcade, play mini golf and ride go-carts, but after over a year of uncertainty on whether or not Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach would close, could this be the last weekend ever for its waterpark?
pontevedrarecorder.com
Vintage Market Days planned for holiday season
Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on the “Nice List” a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing and much more, the three-day event will be held at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incident
The Orange Park Mall is hosting the Nitro Extreme Show Sept. 23 through the 26. This is the first large public event since the National Cinema Day altercation that forced shoppers out of the mall during a juvenile disturbance.
News4Jax.com
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.
News4Jax.com
Italian was off the menu for a few nights when more than a dozen violations shut down this downtown restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A downtown eatery was forced to close for a few days—after inspectors found more than a dozen health violations. Inspectors had to make four trips to the Italian restaurant before things were up to par. The inspector found living and dead roaches on counters and...
First Coast News
Hunger Action Day: UF Health Jacksonville grocery store
"This grocery store set up is in UF Health Jacksonville and only for patients. It goes beyond what is in the cart."
News4Jax.com
Motor Stunt show ‘Nitro Extreme in Orange Park
Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? They have just what you are looking for! Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. Get ready to buckle up Orange Park, because we are coming your way!
JFRD: 3 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire on Jacksonville's Northside destroyed a home. JFRD responded to residential structure fire in the 600 block of Linwood Avenue early Saturday morning. Three adults and one child were taken to the hospital, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain...
Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville closes without warning citing 'water outage'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of a Jacksonville fitness club hoping to work out, instead find themselves worked up. Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville has closed its doors. We’re working to learn if and when the Dunn Avenue gym will re-open. “I just want to know how are y’all...
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
'Deborah Roberts: I'm' now on display at Cummer Museum
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum is the new temporary home for the work of nationally acclaimed artist Deborah Roberts. Roberts's art has been catching the eye of collectors like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the Obamas. Her latest exhibition is showing beauty, body, race, and identity through the lens of black children.
UF Health Jacksonville seeing patients' health improve through their Food Pharmacy program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of hunger on the first coast has only gotten worse in the past year exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation, according to Feeding Northeast Florida. September 23 is Hunger Action Day. It's a day to bring awareness to the need and what is going...
