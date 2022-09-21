ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder announce new album Innate Passage for November

By Jerry Ewing
US prog and psych quartet Elder have announced that they will release their latest album, Innate Passage , through Stickman Records in Europe on November 25. The album will be released through the Armageddon label in North America.

“This record channels the surreal world we live in from a fantastical point of view, not super-literally, and how we as humans processed that; everyone on their own passage through time and space and whatever version of reality they chose for themselves," explains frontman Nick DiSalvo . "The phrase ‘Innate Passage’ appeared to me when writing the record. Passage and transition are necessary in the human condition and this process is intrinsic to us. All the growth and introspection we underwent in the past few years totally made this apparent to me more so than any other experiences in life so far.”

The new five-track album, the follow-up to 2020's Omens , sees a settled line-up of guitarist and keyboardist Mike Risberg, bassist Jack Donovan and drummer Georg Edert, who made his debut on Omens. Innate Passage also features a guest performance for the first time in Behrang Alavi of German rockers Samavayo.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for Innate Passage below.

Elder are touring Europe with fellow US band Pallbearer . They will play the following UK dates in October.

Nov 2: Brighton Chalk
Nov 3: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 4: London Earth
Nov 5: Manchester Damnation Festival

(Image credit: Stickman Records)

Elder: Innate Passage
1. Catastasis
2. Endless Return
3. Coalescence
4. Merged In Dreams - Ne Plus Ultra
5. The Purpose

