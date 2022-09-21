Read full article on original website
Related
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
Tropical Storm Ian Path, Tracker as Florida Warned of Hurricane
Florida could face it's biggest hurricane since 2018 as Tropical Storm Ian rapidly gains strength, with flood warnings in place.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to island
Category 1 storm damage ‘catastrophic’, says governor, while it continues to strengthen and barrels toward Dominican Republic
Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Forecasters expect that Tropical Storm Earl will strengthen and become a hurricane within the next few days, but at the moment it's not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms
Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.Read it at CNN
The eco-friendly homes that didn’t lose power after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico
Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity and clean water after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on Sunday. The hurricane reached the island’s southwestern coast a few days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Two environmentally friendly prototype homes were able to keep the lights...
Biden declares emergency for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. read more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico; up to 2 feet of rain expected
Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday as it became the third hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
wfit.org
Millions without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona's impact
Hurricane Fiona left more than three million people without power Sunday in Puerto Rico and conditions could be slow to improve as wind and rain continue Monday. An island-wide blackout occurred on the island of Puerto Rico Sunday as Hurricane Fiona brought sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour. The extent of damage is unclear, as heavy rain and flooding continues to wash out roads and bridges early this week. As of publishing, most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies' reports. Governor Pedro Pierluisi stated that the recovery process would be a "matter of days," and not months, unlike the drawn-out power restoration effort following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Rainfall from deadly Hurricane Fiona tops 30 inches in Puerto Rico
Officials blamed at least four fatalities in the northern Caribbean on the storm. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's founder estimated that Fiona would have a $10 billion impact on Puerto Rico's economy, likening the fallout to "a severe recession." Torrential rainfall unloaded by Hurricane Fiona continued Monday across Puerto Rico as well as...
Comments / 0