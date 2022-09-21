ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event

Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

University of Michigan to name future housing after former student life VP Royster Harper

ANN ARBOR, MI - A future University of Michigan residence hall will bear the name of E. Royster Harper, making it the first campus building to carry a Black woman’s name. While a specific location and design has not been selected, UM President Mary Sue Coleman announced the university’s plans to honor Harper with a building in her namesake that was approved by its Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M

ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan

After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: City Council and Ypsilanti Community Schools Board Joint Meeting

CITY COUNCIL AND YPSILANTI COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD JOINT MEETING NOTICE. The Ypsilanti City Council will meet with the Ypsilanti Community School Board on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be located at the Ypsilanti Community Schools Administration Building at 1885 Packard Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, the meeting will be held in the Professional Development Room.
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

