wemu.org
$30M distributed by Board of Commissioners hopes to create 'transformative change' in Washtenaw County
A little more than $30 million of federal funding will be spent to help areas of Washtenaw County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials say this is intended to create “transformative change." The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of the funds from the American...
Cannabis company Bloom City Club opens Ypsilanti dispensary
The Michigan Avenue spot plans to throw ‘Bloom Moon’ parties every full moon
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event
Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
University of Michigan to name future housing after former student life VP Royster Harper
ANN ARBOR, MI - A future University of Michigan residence hall will bear the name of E. Royster Harper, making it the first campus building to carry a Black woman’s name. While a specific location and design has not been selected, UM President Mary Sue Coleman announced the university’s plans to honor Harper with a building in her namesake that was approved by its Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Ann Arbor hires new director to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking another step forward to increase its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The city announced this week it has hired Laura Orta to be city hall’s first director of organizational equity, a new position created in the city’s administration.
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
wemu.org
With the cold, it may be time to start worrying about your outdoor plants
If you care about your plants continuing to produce vegetables or flowers, you’ll want to think about protecting them in tonight’s cold. Officials with the MSU extension service out of Washtenaw County say this will be the second night in a row where temperatures hover at or below 40 degrees locally.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
wemu.org
Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan
After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
New mask policy sparks debate at Ann Arbor City Council meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are planning to relax mask requirements at City Council meetings and a new policy to do so sparked mixed reactions Monday night, Sept. 19. In an 8-3 vote after a half hour of debate, council approved the new and more relaxed policy,...
Ann Arbor La-Z-Boy in former Joe’s Crab Shack could open as soon as December
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor customers will soon be able to shop for comfortable recliners and plush sectionals at a La-Z-Boy showroom in a former restaurant. Joe’s Crab Shack, 3020 Lohr Road, shut down in 2017 after the company pulled out of Michigan. La-Z-Boy confirmed in October 2021 that it would open a location in the space.
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
cityofypsilanti.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: City Council and Ypsilanti Community Schools Board Joint Meeting
CITY COUNCIL AND YPSILANTI COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD JOINT MEETING NOTICE. The Ypsilanti City Council will meet with the Ypsilanti Community School Board on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be located at the Ypsilanti Community Schools Administration Building at 1885 Packard Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, the meeting will be held in the Professional Development Room.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bubble tea shop steps away from University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor closes
ANN ARBOR – The downtown area of Ann Arbor has seen a bubble tea boom in recent years, with some shops located just storefronts apart. Chatime, which opened just ahead of the boba craze in the State Street District, announced an immediate closure on Saturday on its Facebook page.
wemu.org
U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted. The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night. The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without...
WILX-TV
Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
7 months after fire, Ann Arbor strip mall businesses remain closed
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Three businesses damaged by a February fire in Ann Arbor are still unsure when they will reopen. Fire crews were called on Feb. 8 to Cranbrook Village shopping center at 914 W. Eisenhower Parkways after flames were reported coming from the overhang of the Big Blue Swim School, which was under construction at the time.
