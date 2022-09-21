Read full article on original website
theava.com
New Fort Bragg Mural: ‘From Finland To Fort Bragg’
The mural is located on a south-facing wall in the alleyway off the 300 block of N Franklin Street. It will depict one strand of Fort Bragg’s interwoven history: Finnish immigration during the late 1800s and early 1900s. These immigrants brought a strong tradition of cooperation for the common good. Along with providing basic necessities for their families and community, they wove a social network with plays, presentations, music and dance, organizing for causes, and enjoying refreshments together after a cleansing sauna. The wall painting will depict important locations and practices:
John Burroughs: An “Arkie” Teenager Heads West
To continue my “Arkies” in The Valley stories, I thought I would explore the life of an “older” immigrants’ child. As Einstein theorized over a hundred years ago with regard to age and time, everything is relative. John Burroughs, age 86, is almost half a decade older than I and Kenny Hurst, Arkie storyteller. John and I first became friends over forty years ago, when I engaged him to build my first home here on Harmony Hill, Navarro. I had designed the building, in fact had drafted its plans at a drawing board with a tee square, protractor, architect’s ruler, tools saved from my high school mechanical drawing class a quarter of a century earlier.
Excised Justice; What Is The Fire Tax?
We are already seeing fallout from the sweetheart plea deal in the case of former Ukiah Police Department Sergeant Kevin Murray orchestrated by Mendocino County D.A. David Eyster, Murray’s lawyer, and ratified by Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman. A Lake County woman, Debra Keipp, has requested that her county’s...
Outsourcing Ukiah Police Chief Search
During its last regular meeting, the Ukiah City Council approved the hiring of a Placer County firm to assist in the search for a new, permanent chief of the Ukiah Police Department. According to the staff report for the item, which was approved as part of the Consent Calendar for...
