To continue my “Arkies” in The Valley stories, I thought I would explore the life of an “older” immigrants’ child. As Einstein theorized over a hundred years ago with regard to age and time, everything is relative. John Burroughs, age 86, is almost half a decade older than I and Kenny Hurst, Arkie storyteller. John and I first became friends over forty years ago, when I engaged him to build my first home here on Harmony Hill, Navarro. I had designed the building, in fact had drafted its plans at a drawing board with a tee square, protractor, architect’s ruler, tools saved from my high school mechanical drawing class a quarter of a century earlier.

BOONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO