Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly
ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.
Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.
Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.
After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.
