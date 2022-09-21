Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly 00:27

ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.

Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.

Officer Eric Groebner Anoka Police Department

Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.