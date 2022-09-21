ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly 00:27

ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.

Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.

Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.

Trevor Duncan
2d ago

looks like a helpful officer not all are mean and try to do something positive with the uniform and badge besides kill.

CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville to embed social worker within police department

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Lakeville has recently approved embedding a social worker within their police department to help field crisis calls, as an estimated 20% of all police calls involve a mental health or substance abuse crisis."We don't necessarily consider what we do a bridge to something, we consider ourselves the intervention," said social worker Kibbie Claflin with Dakota County. She works side by side with police officers and sheriff's deputies as part of a group of mental health professionals within the county. Social workers are embedded into 10 of the 12 different law enforcement agencies throughout the county, including Lakeville."It can be...
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
