Read full article on original website
Related
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
The gaming industry is slowing as consumers tighten their belts, which deals a short-term blow to Nvidia's revenue. The company's data center segment is picking up the slack in a very big way. One Wall Street firm sees Nvidia stock significantly higher within the next 12 to 18 months. You’re...
Analysts Bet These 2 Growth Stocks Can Soar More Than 200%
If these Wall Street analysts are correct, Warner Bros Discovery and Roku could rebound big time.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if the US Slips Into a Recession
Considering the persistently high inflation, the Fed will likely announce another aggressive interest rate hike this week. Amid growing recession concerns, investing in quality dividend-paying stocks Walmart (WMT), Pfizer (PFE),...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Markets are down, but the world's best investors are still buying stocks hand over fist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2030
Reinvesting the gigantic dividend payments these stocks offer could double your principle in about eight years, or less.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
'All In' On AutoZone: Aftermarket Retailer Poised For Outsized Market Share Gains, Analyst Says
AutoZone Inc.’s AZO fiscal fourth-quarter results signal continued share gains in the DIY/DIFM (Do It Yourself / Do It For Me) market, “driven by improved parts coverage and availability,” according to Raymond James. The AutoZone Analyst: Bobby Griffin reaffirmed an Outperform rating for AutoZone, while keeping the...
Benzinga
S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 7.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.5% and 11.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 6.9% on the day, and up 31.23% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.13% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 34.53% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: PSK, OIH
In trading on Friday, the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Apollo Asset Management Series B, up about 0.3% and shares of Apollo Asset Management Series A, up about 0.2% on the day.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Solana (SOL) Has Potential for Explosive Gains Next Bull Run – Here Are His Price Targets
A popular crypto strategist is analyzing Solana’s (SOL) potential price path in relation to Bitcoin’s (BTC) possible explosion during the next bull market. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers unveils to his 444,000 subscribers a strategy for predicting Solana’s value in the future.
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
Major activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake in Wix.com. Starboard says Wix is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. There is considerable upside if Wix can achieve its 2025 revenue goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.4%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 12.35% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.91% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 50.13% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and IDXX make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
US Stocks Poised For More Pain On Friday As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Plunge — Recession Worries Take Hold After Fed Rate Hike
The major U.S. index futures are sharply lower on Friday, signaling that stocks could fall for a fourth straight session in the aftermath of the Fed decision. The markets are staring at the possibility of ending the week with significant losses. Stocks fell yet again on Thursday, with the selling...
Hedge funds dashed to exit energy positions last week - data
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hedge funds around the world fled positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures last week just in time to miss this week's whipsaw moves in oil, according to data from two banks.
Comments / 0