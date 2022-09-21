ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
STOCKS
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
CNN

Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike

New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 7.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.5% and 11.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 6.9% on the day, and up 31.23% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.13% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 34.53% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Friday's ETF Movers: PSK, OIH

In trading on Friday, the SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Apollo Asset Management Series B, up about 0.3% and shares of Apollo Asset Management Series A, up about 0.2% on the day.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.4%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 12.35% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.91% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 50.13% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and IDXX make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
MARKETS

