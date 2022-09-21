ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Friday Night Lights High School Football Preview September 22nd

Another week of Friday Night Lights is almost upon us and what a week of football we have in store for you! Highlighted by a massive battle between South Sumter taking on Mitchell from (New Port Ritchy) Game Of The Week Spotlight. Mitchell High School (Newport Ritchy) @ South Sumter...
BUSHNELL, FL
WCJB

Decked out semi truck carries Gator football gear

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked-out truck to carry their gear and equipment on game day. A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials. It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, and other equipment need to take on the road for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Sports
City
Kendall, FL
City
Umatilla, FL
fox35orlando.com

Liberty Middle School student, 13, dies after being hit by school district truck, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
NEWBERRY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Gallery#Sweeps#Colts
ocala-news.com

New playground at Cougar Park opens to public

A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
FORT MCCOY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigate threat at Florida high school

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a photo with a text threatening a school shooting was air-dropped to students at a Florida school on Thursday. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies locked down Lake Minneola High School moments after the message was sent at 1:25 p.m. The message read “I’m going to shoot up the school at 1:30 p.m.”
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents weigh in on internet service quality

Residents across Marion County submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the quality of internet service in the area. “In response to a letter from a Summerfield resident with slow internet: I’m literally the only home in my neighborhood that can’t get Spectrum. I called Spectrum before signing the contract on my home to ensure I could get service, and they said my address was serviceable. I closed on my home and called to switch internet from my previous address. No problem – the tech comes out and tells me it’s not serviceable, and the only way for it to ever become serviceable is for me to pay almost $8,000 to build the line. Meanwhile, Spectrum switched my service to my new address and continued to send me bills for a monthly service which I never had. They billed me for 9 months without ever being hooked up,” says Ocklawaha resident Brenda Adkison.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy