lakeandsumterstyle.com
Friday Night Lights High School Football Preview September 22nd
Another week of Friday Night Lights is almost upon us and what a week of football we have in store for you! Highlighted by a massive battle between South Sumter taking on Mitchell from (New Port Ritchy) Game Of The Week Spotlight. Mitchell High School (Newport Ritchy) @ South Sumter...
WCJB
Decked out semi truck carries Gator football gear
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked-out truck to carry their gear and equipment on game day. A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials. It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, and other equipment need to take on the road for Saturday’s game.
Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Wing Kowacie Reeves
Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.
villages-news.com
Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event
Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
fox35orlando.com
Liberty Middle School student, 13, dies after being hit by school district truck, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
alachuachronicle.com
Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ocala-news.com
New playground at Cougar Park opens to public
A brand-new playground is now open to the public at Cougar Park in Fort McCoy. “We cannot wait to see our citizens experiencing this beautiful new play space,” stated the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department on its Facebook webpage. The playground will entertain the park’s younger visitors with its new slide, net bridge, hammock, swings, and more.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
click orlando
1 killed in crash that shut down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood for hours, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Orange Blossom Trail’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers...
click orlando
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
Click10.com
Deputies investigate threat at Florida high school
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a photo with a text threatening a school shooting was air-dropped to students at a Florida school on Thursday. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies locked down Lake Minneola High School moments after the message was sent at 1:25 p.m. The message read “I’m going to shoot up the school at 1:30 p.m.”
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
WCJB
‘We’re all devastated’: MCPS Crisis team helps students after 13-year-old died
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools crisis team visited Liberty Middle School to help students and staff mourn the loss of a student. 13-year-old Douglas Zazueta was hit by a Marion County maintenance truck on southwest 20th street, between 29th terrace and 30th court Thursday morning. Ocala Police...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on internet service quality
Residents across Marion County submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the quality of internet service in the area. “In response to a letter from a Summerfield resident with slow internet: I’m literally the only home in my neighborhood that can’t get Spectrum. I called Spectrum before signing the contract on my home to ensure I could get service, and they said my address was serviceable. I closed on my home and called to switch internet from my previous address. No problem – the tech comes out and tells me it’s not serviceable, and the only way for it to ever become serviceable is for me to pay almost $8,000 to build the line. Meanwhile, Spectrum switched my service to my new address and continued to send me bills for a monthly service which I never had. They billed me for 9 months without ever being hooked up,” says Ocklawaha resident Brenda Adkison.
One dead in Florida school bus crash
Police say one person is dead after a crash involving a school bus.
