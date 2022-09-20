Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results Thursday September 22
(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and Kaia Gack scored a goal for the Sabres. Sartell is 10-0-1) Cathedral 5, Melrose 0. (Ava Schmidt scored a goal and added an assist. Bailey Schneider, Camryn Balfanz, Hope Schueller, and Taylar Schaefer scored a goal for Cathedral) Detroit Lakes 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway
SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot. He says it was intentionally designed that way. We want...
Norsemen Win Home Opener, Twins Swept by Royals
The Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen notched early season wins at home on Friday night, while the Minnesota Twins came up empty-handed in Kansas City. On Saturday, the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field. RECAPS:. -...
Goodbye, Summer: Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen Sets Seasonal Closing Date
Time is running out to get a delicious frozen treat at the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen location. A sign on the building reads "Closing October 2nd," which means there is just over a week left to stop by for a Dilly Bar, Blizzard or Banana Split. The recently renovated Red...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Sales Tax Referendum Addresses Need, Opportunity for Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park residents are being asked to go to the polls this November and vote on new half-cent sales tax referendum. The two question ballot would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales tax which would be used to fund regional trail connections ($7.5-million) and a new public safety facility ($20-million).
Gophers and Bison Earn Double Digit Wins, Johnnies Fall to Bethel
The University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams as well as the Granite City Lumberjacks, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Minnesota Twins notched big wins on Saturday, while the St. John's University football team suffered their first loss at the hands of Bethel. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Detroit Lions.
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
About the Same Price – San Francisco, CA or Clearwater, Minnesota
Wow. Your buck will really differ depending on where you are planning to live. Let's say you have a million dollars to spend on a single family home. You are thinking of relocating... San Francisco sounds nice. Great weather, on the bay, no more winter driving issues. Sure, California has it's issues, but the weather!!
Two Brave Minnesota Girls Are Bringing You ‘The Rockin’ Warriors Ride’ To Help Kick Cancer’s Butt
You can listen to the interview with Lillian and her mother Alyssa, and Rya and her mother Renee by clicking on the player below. The Rockin' Warriors Ride is being put on by two brave young girls named Lillian and Rya, along with their families and contributing businesses, to help support three important organizations that provide essential help for those families in our area that have a child going thru a cancer journey. Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More. Both of these young ladies have been on their own cancer journeys, and are still in it; but they decided they wanted to do something about it, and help other families going through the same struggles.
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale
The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Into a Field Near Zimmerman
ROBBINSDALE -- A Florida man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Zimmerman earlier this month. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and County Road 9 on September 4th. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Philip Wagner of Cape Canaveral, Florida was driving...
Do You Remember The Minneapolis Bands “CROW” and “The Trashmen”?
When I was a young punk teenager, I used to go see a band from Minneapolis called South 40 at the Fargo Coliseum. I always looked forward to seeing these guys. They were a great band. This band formed in 1967 and played until 1972. the band was made up of singer David Wagner, guitarist Dick Wiegand, bassist Larry Wiegand and drummer Harry Nehls.
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Approves New Strategic Plan
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board approved their "Future Minded, Student Focused" strategic plan during Monday night's meeting. The District’s previous plan was developed approximately 10 years ago and this new strategic plan has a more clear focus on the students. School Board Chair Pat Marushin says this...
Sartell Middle School Swim Team Involved in Bus Incident
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Middle School swim team were involved in an incident on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says a bus transporting the team was pulled over by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office while enroute to a meet. The district says they...
