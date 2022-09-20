ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
Norsemen Win Home Opener, Twins Swept by Royals

The Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen notched early season wins at home on Friday night, while the Minnesota Twins came up empty-handed in Kansas City. On Saturday, the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field. RECAPS:. -...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
[PHOTOS]Minnesota House Built in 1961 was Listed at $1.4 Million

At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
VICTORIA, MN
Two Brave Minnesota Girls Are Bringing You ‘The Rockin’ Warriors Ride’ To Help Kick Cancer’s Butt

You can listen to the interview with Lillian and her mother Alyssa, and Rya and her mother Renee by clicking on the player below. The Rockin' Warriors Ride is being put on by two brave young girls named Lillian and Rya, along with their families and contributing businesses, to help support three important organizations that provide essential help for those families in our area that have a child going thru a cancer journey. Tanner's Team Foundation, INDY, and Wishes & More. Both of these young ladies have been on their own cancer journeys, and are still in it; but they decided they wanted to do something about it, and help other families going through the same struggles.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale

The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
ANNANDALE, MN
