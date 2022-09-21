Read full article on original website
Related
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can
Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
maritime-executive.com
WasteFuel Technology Converts Municipal Solid Waste to E-Methanol Fuel
With the shipping industry moving toward the broader adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel supply and sourcing concerns remain. California-based start-up WateFuel, which counts Maersk and NetJets among its investors, has developed a new technology module for converting municipal solid waste into low-carbon fuels. According to the company, the technology can be built efficiently where waste is located and scale production efficiently and rapidly toward meeting the shipping industry’s growing demand for green methanol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
Nature.com
Solar and wind power data from the Chinese State Grid Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition
Accurate solar and wind generation forecasting along with high renewable energy penetration in power grids throughout the world are crucial to the days-ahead power scheduling of energy systems. It is difficult to precisely forecast on-site power generation due to the intermittency and fluctuation characteristics of solar and wind energy. Solar and wind generation data from on-site sources are beneficial for the development of data-driven forecasting models. In this paper, an open dataset consisting of data collected from on-site renewable energy stations, including six wind farms and eight solar stations in China, is provided. Over two years (2019"“2020), power generation and weather-related data were collected at 15-minute intervals. The dataset was used in the Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition hosted by the Chinese State Grid in 2021. The process of data collection, data processing, and potential applications are described. The use of this dataset is promising for the development of data-driven forecasting models for renewable energy generation and the optimization of electricity demand response (DR) programs for the power grid.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Dual-purpose solar makes a greater impact
Environmental Social Governance (ESG) may have been used first in a 2004 report titled “Who Cares Wins”, which was a joint initiative of financial institutions spearheaded by the United Nations. The thought behind ESG is that there is much value far behind financial advancement in focusing on sustainability throughout an organization. The three pillars can be defined this way:
CNET
Where To Buy Rooftop Solar Panels
Buying solar panels to power your home can be an all-around good money decision. It can increase your home's resale value, deliver a large tax credit and save you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are for 25 years), so they should produce energy well after you pay them off. Even with these potential benefits, the initial cost can be intimidating. And, with new technologies (like GAF's Energy's Timberline Solar shingle), it can be difficult to know where to shop.
Engadget
Amazon will start testing ultra-low carbon electrofuels for deliveries in 2023
Amazon is partnering with Infinium to test the use of so-called electrofuels (e-fuels) in its middle-mile diesel fleet, it announced. The company invested in Infinium last year as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. "We’ve been developing this technology for the better part of a decade, and we expect our electrofuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 95 percent over traditional fossil fuel," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle in a statement.
electrek.co
LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America
Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
solarpowerworldonline.com
SunPower releases two new power capacity sizes of SunVault energy storage system
SunPower is expanding its portfolio of energy storage products with the launch of a 19.5-kWh and 39-kWh SunVault. SunPower has also made design upgrades that make SunVault faster and easier to install. “Every homeowner has unique energy storage needs — some want the peace of mind that they can power...
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
Freethink
Brick batteries may be a key to decarbonizing heavy industry
At first blush it may seem paradoxical, but the heavy industrial sector is both a key producer of carbon emissions and a key part of moving towards a clean energy future — providing the parts for the wind turbines, solar panels, and other tech that has pushed the cost of renewable energy below that of fossil fuels, and is helping turn cars and trucks electric.
Comments / 0