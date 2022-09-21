SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO