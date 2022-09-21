ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Comments / 3

Related
wcsjnews.com

Grundy County Grand Jury Indictments, September 21st

Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, September 21st. Michelle Bumpous, 48, of Wilmington was indicted for unlawful possession of meth, a class three felony. Eric Wegener, 37, of Lockport was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl, a class four felony. Justin Mikel, 31,...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, September 23rd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 44-year-old, Gavin Gaddis, on a Grundy County warrant for...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

South Dakota Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Motor Vehicle

An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Leto Czar, 44, of Sioux Falls South Dakota was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Czar was taken in to custody following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
PARK FOREST, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
Lasalle County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
walls102.com

DeKalb County warns of sealcoating and asphalt scams

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning of sealcoating and asphalt scams. Authorities say they have had two reports of individuals offering to sell asphalt millings, and although not illegal to sell, they did not have a permit to do so in the county. They also warn of seal coating service companies offering to seal your driveway for a minimal cost because they have leftover material. You should also never hire someone on the spot and never pay in cash. If you suspect something is amiss, you should call local enforcement.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Coal City Man Facing Six Counts of Aggravated DUI Arrested

A man with a history of DUI’s was arrested on a Grundy County warrant by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on September 19th. David Peterson was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and four counts of Aggravated DUI, all class four felonies. Peterson...
COAL CITY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County

Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Grundy Co
starvedrock.media

Kernan Man Headed To Prison For Firing Gun During A Scuffle

A fight that included shots being fired near Streator has landed one man in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan was given 4 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He will get nearly a full year knocked off his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
STREATOR, IL
wcsjnews.com

Naperville Man Killed in Morris Tree Related Incident

One person was killed in a tree related incident in 1000 block of Quail Drive in Morris around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said the owner of the property Chenping Ni, 58, of Naperville and owner of the property at Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. While trimming the tree, a limb came back and knocked Chenping off of the ladder causing him to fall to the ground.
MORRIS, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Illinois State Police report that 30-year-old Thomas J. Neofcour of Bradford was stopped for cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle on September 16, 2022, just after midnight at IL40 – US30 in Rock Falls. Neofcour was arrested for two Henry County failure to appear warrants for Delivery...
ROCK FALLS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man killed in crash on I-55 identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
STERLING, IL
wcsjnews.com

New York Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Cannabis in Grundy Co.

A New York man pled guilty to a drug possession charge in Grundy County. Robert Hebert, 29, of Ballston Spa, New York and Anthony Correra, 29, of Greenfield, New York were charged with manufacturing and delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin, both class X felonies.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy