3air – Blockchain-based Connectivity and Global Economic Inclusion Solution Launches on MEXC Exchange Sept, 22nd

thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres
Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
blockchain.news
Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3
Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
thefastmode.com
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
TechCrunch
Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse
Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started with a broad mission to put “supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone,” TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.
thefastmode.com
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
bitcoinist.com
Report Shows NFTs Lead Central And South Asia’s Crypto Adoption
Crypto adoption has grown significantly in the last two years. It is one of the fastest-growing trends ever experienced in the market, which is expected to continue over time. A look into the growth trend shows some unlikely drivers of this adoption. The NFT space is one that also grew into prominence in the last year, and according to the data, NFTs have contributed substantially to the adoption of crypto in some parts of the globe.
CoinDesk
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
CoinDesk
DARPA to Research Risks of Crypto to National Security in Partnership With Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has contracted digital asset data and analytics provider Inca Digital to research national security risks posed by cryptocurrency. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, plans to analyze activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers. The agency...
CoinTelegraph
Many NFT projects lack adequate smart contract testing, says nameless founder
Jimmy McNelis, the founder of Web3 tech firm nameless, says there are too many nonfungible token (NFT) projects rushing to market without proper smart contract testing — potentially leading to millions lost. Speaking with Cointelegraph, McNelis suggested that a lot of NFT projects often rush to market without fully...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
