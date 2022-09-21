3air – Blockchain-based Connectivity and Global Economic Inclusion Solution Launches on MEXC Exchange Sept, 22nd

Crypto adoption has grown significantly in the last two years. It is one of the fastest-growing trends ever experienced in the market, which is expected to continue over time. A look into the growth trend shows some unlikely drivers of this adoption. The NFT space is one that also grew into prominence in the last year, and according to the data, NFTs have contributed substantially to the adoption of crypto in some parts of the globe.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO