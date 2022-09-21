ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Warning millions will still need extra help with energy bills

Millions of households will still need extra help, despite a multi-billion government plan to ease the impact of higher energy bills, campaigners have warned. On Thursday, the government announced a plan to help households with their energy bills for two years. Businesses will be protected from steep energy price rises...
Daily Mail

Pubs turn to CANDLELIGHT due to soaring energy costs: Landlords say they are switching off their lights during week to try and lower 'extortionate' electricity bills

The owners of two pubs have gone 'back in time' by switching off the lights and serving customers by candlelight to combat 'extortionate' energy bills. They slammed Liz Truss's energy bills announcement yesterday to half business costs as 'too little too late', as costs threaten to close pubs and businesses for good.
BBC

Business energy prices to be cut by half expected levels

Energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by around half their expected level this winter under a huge government support package. The scheme will fix wholesale gas and electricity prices for firms for six months from 1 October, shielding businesses from crippling costs. Hospitals, schools and charities will also...
The Independent

Businesses fear energy price hike after support scheme ends

A group representing Scottish businesses has voiced concerns over sharp energy price rises after the end of a new Government scheme.UK Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced on Wednesday plans to slash the cost of wholesale gas and electricity for non-domestic customers for six months from October.The Government cap will mean the “supported wholesale price” will be £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas – around half the projected price on the open market and equivalent to the scheme in place for households.Businesses who agreed fixed-term contracts on or after April 1 of this year...
TheConversationAU

Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics

Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
The Independent

‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’

Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
CBS News

Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"

Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The Independent

Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland

The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC

Energy bills: New law will force landlords to pass on £400 rebate

Landlords will be forced through legislation to pass on the £400 energy rebate to tenants with all-inclusive bills, the government says. Charities had raised concerns that tenants whose bills are included in their rent could miss out because the rebate is paid to their landlord. But a body representing...
The Independent

Fracking ban lifted as energy security made ‘absolute priority’ by Government

England’s fracking ban has been lifted as Liz Truss’s Government vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security, setting Downing Street on a collision course with environmental campaigners.Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means securing domestic energy supplies is vital as he defended lifting the moratorium on fracking, which has been in place since 2019 after a series of tremors caused by the process.Mr Rees-Mogg suggested limits on acceptable levels of seismic activity are too restrictive and said the Government is determined to “realise any potential sources of domestic gas”.Fracking...
