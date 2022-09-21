ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The Independent

The worst colleges for LGBTQ+ students revealed in new ranking

A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Student enrollment falls at colleges and universities that are placed on probation

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Whenever a college or university gets sanctioned by the agency that provides its accreditation, fewer students enroll in that school. That’s what I found in a study in which I examined whether the sanctions influence how students decide which schools to attend. In my analysis, I looked at whether schools given a warning or placed on probation had lower enrollment over the next six years. Using 13 years of data from 847 colleges and universities accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, I...
COLLEGES
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
Idaho State Journal

International students mistaken for migrants from southern border

International students from the University of Idaho caused a social media stir Wednesday in Lewiston when they were misidentified as migrants from the southern border. The group of students arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Social Security Administration building in Lewiston to receive their tax ID numbers so they could get on-campus jobs, said Dean Kahler, UI’s vice provost of enrollment management. Kahler said it happens every semester and they either...
LEWISTON, ID
The 74

Traditional University Teacher Ed Programs Face Enrollment Declines, Staff Cuts

The pandemic has exacerbated a troubling national trend: Fewer potential teachers are entering the profession.  Nearly every state lost a large proportion of teaching candidates between 2010 and 2018, according to a Center for American Progress report — and the pandemic has further strained traditional colleges and universities programs, many of which face declining enrollment […]
COLLEGES
laboratoryequipment.com

Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
COLLEGES
lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner High School students recognized

Shiner High School students have earned academic recognition from the College Board’s National and Rural Small Town Award. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
SHINER, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Yaridia Trevino

Yaridia Trevino is a student at Harlingen School of Health Professions and she’s this week's Student of the Week. Trevino has many aspirations in life and that includes working in the medical field. It’s a dream that started with her love for sports. "When I was smaller, I...
HARLINGEN, TX

