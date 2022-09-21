ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
The Independent

Labour constitutional review suggests abolishing House of Lords

The Labour Party could consider replacing the House of Lords with an assembly of regions and nations.The suggestion was made in a draft of a constitutional review led by former prime minister Gordon Brown.The draft also suggested handing new economic powers, including over tax, to local regions and devolved nations, according to the Guardian.The newspaper, which saw a leaked copy of the review, reported that measures under consideration included allowing local democratically elected bodies to promote Bills in Parliament, giving citizens a constitutional guarantee of social and economic rights, and handing mayors power over local education, transport and research funding.A...
The Independent

Liz Truss facing questions over ‘unusual’ Foreign Office spending

Labour has asked the government to explain what it considers to be “unusual” Foreign Office (FCDO) spending during Liz Truss’s time as head of the department.Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has written to the foreign minister Gillian Keegan seeking clarification about why thousands of pounds were spent on costs including wellness and beauty treatments.During the prime minister’s time as foreign secretary, the FCDO spent £1,841 at Norwich City club shop and £4,333.30 at a “barber and beauty shop”.Earlier this year, Ms Truss admitted that she was a Norwich City fan. “They’re a fine family club, what can I say?” she...
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
BBC

Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously

The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
BBC

Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum

Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
The Independent

Fracking ban continues in Scotland, confirms minister

The Scottish Government’s policy on fracking is not changing despite the ban being lifted south of the border, a minister has said.Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson reiterated his Government’s opposition to new fracking licences.It came after UK Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the existing pause on fracking is being lifted in England to examine new potential sources of gas.Liz Truss’s Government has vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security in response to the war in Ukraine.Mr Matheson tweeted shortly after the announcement on Thursday morning.He said: “To be clear – this policy change does not apply in Scotland.“Fracking...
