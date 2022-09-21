Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Pepsi football update
Clinton leads John Marshall 29-0. Garrison Rhoads scored an 18 yard rushing touchdown. Clinton improves to 3-1 and is 1-0 in district play. Clinton will play its next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Elk City.
Clinton Daily News
Here is a look at the Friday headlines
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Colby Aaron Archer
Colby Aaron Archer, 39, of Clinton, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Colby was born on June 1, 1983, to Junior Archer and Sheldon (Kummell) Archer in Clinton, Oklahoma. His early years were spent growing up in North Carolina and during middle school he moved to Clinton and...
Clinton Daily News
Deborah “ Debbie” Ann Freisen
Funeral services for Deborah “Debbie” Ann Freisen, 46, of Altus and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at One Church in Elk City. She was born Sept. 23, 1976, in Clinton. She died Sept. 10, 2022, in her home at Altus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton Daily News
Here is your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Pulled Pork Mac. Bowl of White Cheddar Mac N Cheese topped with BBQ Pulled Pork and Chives.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash
A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
Comments / 0