ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate). One of the more interesting use...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK

Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Pro#Microsoft Surface#Ipad Pro Macbook Air#Winfuture#12th Gen Intel#Pro 8#Android
PC Magazine

Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster

Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Phone Arena

Check out the official Google video showing off the "the Pixel Collection"

Google's march toward the release of a Pixel ecosystem takes a giant leap forward on October 6th at 10 am EDT. At that time, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pre-orders for the new handsets will start the day of the event. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google is also expected to finally show the world the Pixel Watch.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft could be taking aim at Apple’s iMac with the Surface Studio 3

It seems like Microsoft could be preparing to launch the Surface Studio 3 all-in-one PC at an event in October 2022. When invites for the event, which takes place on October 12, 2022, began to land, a lot of focus centered on the possibility of seeing the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5. However, as Windows Latest points out (opens in new tab), we may see some more niche products from Microsoft, including a possible Surface Studio 3.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan

Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device

Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung might release a new charger alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup

In February 2023, we expect Samsung to announce the new Galaxy S23 lineup. But with its new S Series, the tech giant might also reveal a new wireless charger. A Dutch publication named GalaxyClub received information that Samsung is currently working on a "Wireless Charger Hub" that — since it bears the word "hub" — should be able to charge a few devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the rumor mill is saying that Samsung is working on a new charger with model number EP-P9500, which could actually be the same device the folks from GalaxyClub are talking about. Of course, the EP-P9500 could also be a different gadget without any connection to GalaxyClub's charger.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.

Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Everything we know so far

A quick look at the calendar and we can see that a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 should be arriving soon. And lo and behold, we have a Microsoft event on October 12, I wonder if these could be related. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 finally made a significant break from...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

New Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros may be coming our way very soon

New rumors suggest that Apple may be launching updated MacBook Pros later this year - and they could be something very special. DigiTimes reports that the new MacBook Pro 2022 models are said to be fitted with Apple’s M2 Max and M2 Pro chips, and we’d love this to be true as the new chipset is rumored to offer a 12-Core CPU and 28-Core GPU, which is an incredible jump when you compare that to the M1 Max, which has a 10-Core CPU and 32-Core CPU.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Here’s what’s inside the iPhone 14 instead of a SIM tray

Now that the iPhone 14 series is out, we’re learning all the secrets Apple didn’t discuss during the launch event. As usual, teardowns featuring the new iPhone units reveal some of these secrets. An iPhone 14 teardown told us the cheaper models are much easier to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown that followed revealed the more expensive units have a big piece of plastic where the SIM tray used to be.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy