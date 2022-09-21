In February 2023, we expect Samsung to announce the new Galaxy S23 lineup. But with its new S Series, the tech giant might also reveal a new wireless charger. A Dutch publication named GalaxyClub received information that Samsung is currently working on a "Wireless Charger Hub" that — since it bears the word "hub" — should be able to charge a few devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the rumor mill is saying that Samsung is working on a new charger with model number EP-P9500, which could actually be the same device the folks from GalaxyClub are talking about. Of course, the EP-P9500 could also be a different gadget without any connection to GalaxyClub's charger.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO