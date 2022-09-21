Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14
An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
Phone Arena
How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate). One of the more interesting use...
Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK
Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
AOL Corp
HP's massive flash laptop sale is here — get best sellers for as low as $190
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. HP is one of the most trusted computer...
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Phone Arena
Check out the official Google video showing off the "the Pixel Collection"
Google's march toward the release of a Pixel ecosystem takes a giant leap forward on October 6th at 10 am EDT. At that time, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pre-orders for the new handsets will start the day of the event. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google is also expected to finally show the world the Pixel Watch.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Microsoft could be taking aim at Apple’s iMac with the Surface Studio 3
It seems like Microsoft could be preparing to launch the Surface Studio 3 all-in-one PC at an event in October 2022. When invites for the event, which takes place on October 12, 2022, began to land, a lot of focus centered on the possibility of seeing the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5. However, as Windows Latest points out (opens in new tab), we may see some more niche products from Microsoft, including a possible Surface Studio 3.
Digital Trends
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan
Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
Motorola Razr 2022 rumors hot up ahead of expected global flip phone launch
The Samsung Z Flip 4 looks set to get a competitively-priced global rival…
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
Phone Arena
Samsung might release a new charger alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup
In February 2023, we expect Samsung to announce the new Galaxy S23 lineup. But with its new S Series, the tech giant might also reveal a new wireless charger. A Dutch publication named GalaxyClub received information that Samsung is currently working on a "Wireless Charger Hub" that — since it bears the word "hub" — should be able to charge a few devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the rumor mill is saying that Samsung is working on a new charger with model number EP-P9500, which could actually be the same device the folks from GalaxyClub are talking about. Of course, the EP-P9500 could also be a different gadget without any connection to GalaxyClub's charger.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.
Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom...
laptopmag.com
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Everything we know so far
A quick look at the calendar and we can see that a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 should be arriving soon. And lo and behold, we have a Microsoft event on October 12, I wonder if these could be related. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 finally made a significant break from...
TechRadar
New Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros may be coming our way very soon
New rumors suggest that Apple may be launching updated MacBook Pros later this year - and they could be something very special. DigiTimes reports that the new MacBook Pro 2022 models are said to be fitted with Apple’s M2 Max and M2 Pro chips, and we’d love this to be true as the new chipset is rumored to offer a 12-Core CPU and 28-Core GPU, which is an incredible jump when you compare that to the M1 Max, which has a 10-Core CPU and 32-Core CPU.
Here’s what’s inside the iPhone 14 instead of a SIM tray
Now that the iPhone 14 series is out, we’re learning all the secrets Apple didn’t discuss during the launch event. As usual, teardowns featuring the new iPhone units reveal some of these secrets. An iPhone 14 teardown told us the cheaper models are much easier to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown that followed revealed the more expensive units have a big piece of plastic where the SIM tray used to be.
