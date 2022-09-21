Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Amazon unveils four new Fire HD 8 tablets – here’s everything you need to know and how to pre-order in the UK
Amazon has just announced the launch of four new Fire HD 8 tablets ahead of its annual devices event on 28 September. The suite of mid-range pads will replace the medium-sized models released in 2020.As with the 2020 Fire HD 8 series, the company has unveiled a base Fire HD 8 tablet, a plus model, a Fire HD 8 kids edition and a pro kids edition. The 2022 tablets have seen an iterative spec upgrade, as well as a £10 price increase.That’s not too surprising, considering the 2020 tablets also received a £10 price hike over the 2018 series. But...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 22H2 update has arrived — here's what's new
Microsoft's first major Windows 11 update delivers improved video calls, gaming features, battery optimizations, and more. Microsoft is rolling out its Windows 11 22H2 update, the first major update since the release of Windows 11 last year. Also known as the Windows 11 2022 Update, the new update is available to all users, and it comes with a selection of fresh and updated features including Windows Studio Effects to improve video and audio calls, tweaks to the Start Menu, more accurate searches in the system, enhanced gaming features, and more.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
laptopmag.com
No, the Pico 4 VR headset won't beat the Quest 2 — here's why
People are saying, "Watch out, Meta!" The Pico 4 VR headset, poised to be rolled out by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, wants to topple the Quest 2's reign. However, if you ask me, it can't possibly snatch the Quest 2's crown. "But how can that be?" you say. "It, too,...
Motorola Razr 2022 rumors hot up ahead of expected global flip phone launch
The Samsung Z Flip 4 looks set to get a competitively-priced global rival…
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
As exciting as Google's October 6 event headliners might look to a lot of smartphone and smartwatch fans (both on paper and in surprisingly revealing teaser videos and other official marketing materials), we're fairly certain at least a few of our devoted readers are curious to know more about the Pixel Tablet as well.
laptopmag.com
5 ways to free up space on an iPhone — clean iPhone storage is just a few taps away
Needing to free up space on an iPhone is a problem many of us have faced. Your iPhone comes with limited storage, but your usage has no limit: Over the years, you download countless apps and updates, accumulate a plethora of pictures and videos, and save endless content from messages and the web. Like many Android phones, you can’t expand it either. Luckily, there are several ways you can clean your iPhone’s storage without compromising on experience.
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel event 2022: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more
The next Google Pixel event is near on the horizon and we know that the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be announced at the Made by Google event taking place on October 6. In fact, instead of the usual round-up of leaks and rumors indicating...
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of September 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
laptopmag.com
Microsoft event confirmed for October 12 — Surface Pro 9 and more expected
Microsoft has confirmed an upcoming event for October 12 at 10 a.m. ET and the invite states that it plans to "talk about devices. Giving the timing that makes this a virtual lock for the rumored Surface hardware event. A "Save The Date (opens in new tab)" page has been launched with a lovely postcard, but there are no other details as of yet.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 review — should you bother upgrading?
The iPhone 14 comes with a host of cool features, including satellite connectivity and crash detection, but its unimpressive battery life reduces its appeal. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. iPhone 14 specs. Starting: $799. OS: iOS 16. Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR. CPU:...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
laptopmag.com
Logitech's streaming handheld may be great for Xbox Cloud Gaming — but is that enough?
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming handheld (opens in new tab) has just been announced, and while a streaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn't sound bad at first, it's becoming clear that this handheld doesn't stand a chance. After an early listing on Amazon (opens in new tab) and the...
laptopmag.com
Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor gets $250 price cut
Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor is on sale for a stellar price. If you want to elevate your PC gaming setup, you'll like this deal. Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $549 (opens in new tab) from The Minerva Project Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $799 for it, so that's $250 in savings. Just $5 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung (opens in new tab)'s direct price by $50.
