FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
What to Expect at Philly AIDS Thrift Fall FestivalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
PhillyBite
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
billypenn.com
Quetcy Lozada’s rise to power; Latin American Book Fest; Eastwick finally gets new playground | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. North Philly’s next Council rep? Quetcy Lozada’s rise to power. Maria Quiñones Sánchez never had party backing in four terms on Council,...
billypenn.com
In advance of the Latin American Book Festival, where to find Spanish-language books in Philly
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Philly will celebrate its fourth annual Latin American Book Festival this Friday. The free, daylong event at Love Park will include storytelling, author interviews, live music, and plenty of activities for the kiddos. The festival will also feature plenty of Spanish-language books — to...
WDW News Today
Philadelphia Police Filed Local Crimes as Occurring in Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom For 10 Years
For more than ten years, Philadelphia crimes have been marked with GPS coordinates for Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom if police officers made a typo or were unable to record a precise location. NBC10 in Philadelphia spoke to Shineka Crawford, whose 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was murdered last summer. Barbour was...
WGAL
Philadelphia adding standalone toilets over next five years
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia will be installing standalone toilets over the next five years. Video above: Reporter asks residents what they think of the new restrooms. The city is trying to provide more public restrooms in key areas. The first of the new toilets, called Portland Loo restrooms, will open...
billypenn.com
Making Time Festival: The electronic music fest putting Philly’s underground dance scene on the map
The historical grounds of Fort Mifflin will be transformed this weekend by transfixing visual projections and captivating kick drums, as the landmark hosts the second annual Making Time ∞ Festival. It’s quickly becoming Philly’s marquee electronic music event. Internationally renowned performers like Fourtet, Bicep, John Talabot, Sherelle,...
phillygrub.blog
Blue J Brunch Now Open in South Philly; Shaking Crab Opening Soon
A new brunch restaurant is now open in South Philadelphia. Blue J Brunch, located at 43 Snyder Avenue, serves breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM every day except on Tuesday. The new restaurant replaces the former Diner at the Plaza and Frankie and Jimmy D’s. The...
Phillymag.com
Where to Find a Pelvic Floor Specialist in and Around Philadelphia
The ultimate guide to who you can turn to when you need professional care down there. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s biweekly series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while playing outside of North Philadelphia home
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The West Philly Housing Crisis That Was Utterly Avoidable
At the risk of being presumptuous, permit me to begin by speaking for the citizens of Philadelphia: We’re sorry, Penn President Liz Magill. In case you missed it, a couple of weeks ago, the new head of the University of Pennsylvania readied to give her first major address at the school’s annual Convocation, welcoming new students. Minutes into her speech — ironically titled “The Importance of Productive Disagreement” — protestors began shouting her down.
allaccess.com
WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell
IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
NBC New York
For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World
Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
Father and son targeted in attempted carjacking outside Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Tacony section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father and son were targeted in a carjacking attempt in Philadelphia's Tacony section. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday outside of a Dunkin' on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.The Dunkin' is right across the street from Saint Hubert's High School.Police say two men tried to steal the victim's car.Investigators say shots were fired during the incident, but it's unclear where the gunfire came from.No one was hurt and the father and son managed to get away. So far, no arrests have been made.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
