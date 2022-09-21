Read full article on original website
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Cowboys BREAKING: Micah Parsons OUT Again For 2nd Straight Practice: Injury & Health Update
The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons gave Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nightmares in Sunday's win. But as he preps for the Giants, Micah has another issue.
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton emerging as Russell Wilson's favorite target
With Tim Patrick out for the year and KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy both working their way back from injuries, Courtland Sutton is one of the last receivers standing for the Denver Broncos, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. “We started targeting him quite a bit, he made...
Giants HC Brian Daboll on Micah Parsons: “He’s a problem”
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons burst onto the scene in 2021, collecting 13 sacks and being named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year. Through two weeks of the 2022 season, it doesn’t appear that he’s slowing down.
Broncos Defender Details How 'Crazy' OLB Randy Gregory Is
The Denver Broncos finally have a 'dog' on defense.
Rams injury report: Jordan Fuller questionable, 2 starting CBs out vs. Cardinals
It’s only Week 3, but the Los Angeles Rams seem more banged up now than they did at any point last season. Heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, there are a bunch of players listed on the injury report. Brian Allen and Van Jefferson have already...
Injury Roundup: La'el Collins Trending Upward, Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play Against Jets
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is expected to play on Sunday against the Jets, even though he missed the first two days of practice. Collins stretched with the team on Friday, but didn't take part in any individual drills. "We're just monitoring through the week and feel optimistic about Sunday,"...
Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy Jr. Make History
Two Arizona Cardinals players found themselves with personalized displays in the NFL Hall of Fame after setting new records last Sunday. First, quarterback Kyler Murray became the first ever NFL player to score a running and passing touchdown along with a running and passing two-point conversion all in the same game.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons asks Von Miller for help with sack celebrations
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is first among all active players in career sacks with 117.5. At 33 years old and in his 12th season, Miller is almost certainly on the back-nine of his NFL career and now there's a rising star who's looking to him for help in how to best celebrate his own future sacks.
Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable
Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today. The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.
