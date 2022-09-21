ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles

To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy Jr. Make History

Two Arizona Cardinals players found themselves with personalized displays in the NFL Hall of Fame after setting new records last Sunday. First, quarterback Kyler Murray became the first ever NFL player to score a running and passing touchdown along with a running and passing two-point conversion all in the same game.
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Micah Parsons asks Von Miller for help with sack celebrations

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is first among all active players in career sacks with 117.5. At 33 years old and in his 12th season, Miller is almost certainly on the back-nine of his NFL career and now there's a rising star who's looking to him for help in how to best celebrate his own future sacks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable

Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today. The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.
