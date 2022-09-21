A rescue team in northern Pakistan brought food to a dog they said appeared to be standing guard on the roof of a flooded house.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crews said the animal refused to leave the home, which had been vacated by the family.Video shared to Twitter by the rescuers on 2 September shows the moment they came to the dog’s assistance in the city of Nowshera.Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the flooding, which has killed over 1,100 people, is the worst in the country’s history.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterHelicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterPakistan is facing ‘monsoon on steroids’ warns UN chief amid deadly flooding

