Accidents

The Independent

Syrian official says so far, 77 dead in migrant boat sinking

The sinking off the coast of Syria of a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon has killed 77 people, Syria's health minister said Friday amid fears that the toll in the disaster this week may be far higher. The incident was deadliest so far as a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have been trying to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea for a better future in Europe. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs while the Lebanese pound has dropped more than 90% in value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families that now live in extreme poverty.Syrian...
rigzone.com

Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island

On September 11, the Greek Coast Guard fired warning shots at a Comoros Flagged Ro-Ro vessel 11nm southwest of the Turkish Island of Bozcaada in the Aegean Sea, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) stated. “The Greek coastguard confirmed that it fired ‘warning shots’ as the captain...
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
nationalinterest.org

Tensions Flare After Turkish Forces Killed Fighting PKK in Iraq

The ongoing Turkish intervention in Iraq has led to a deterioration in relations between Ankara and Baghdad, which has condemned Operation Claw-Lock as a violation of its sovereignty. The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday that four Turkish soldiers had been killed during a military operation in northern Iraq—a sign...
Navy Times

Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
The Independent

Pakistan flooding: Crew brings food to dog ‘standing guard’ on roof of flooded home

A rescue team in northern Pakistan brought food to a dog they said appeared to be standing guard on the roof of a flooded house.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crews said the animal refused to leave the home, which had been vacated by the family.Video shared to Twitter by the rescuers on 2 September shows the moment they came to the dog’s assistance in the city of Nowshera.Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the flooding, which has killed over 1,100 people, is the worst in the country’s history.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterHelicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterPakistan is facing ‘monsoon on steroids’ warns UN chief amid deadly flooding
BBC

Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing

Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
Fox News

Lebanese migrant boat sinks in Syrian waters, death toll reaches 73

The death toll from a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon that sank in Syrian waters has risen to at least 73, state TV quoted Syria's health minister as saying on Friday. Syrian authorities said some family members of the victims have started crossing into Syria from neighboring Lebanon to help identify their loved ones and retrieve their bodies.
The Independent

Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth

A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
US News and World Report

Greek PM Tells Turkish People 'We Are Not Enemies'

(Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey's leadership of undermining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region at time of war but assured Turkish people that Greece is not a threat to their country. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
The Independent

Government sent Rwanda deportation warnings to asylum seekers during national mourning over Queen’s death

The government told more asylum seekers they may be sent to Rwanda in legal notices issued during the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death.A letter seen by The Independent, dated 13 September, told one man that he could be declared “inadmissible” for protection in the UK because he had been present in France before crossing the English Channel.“This may have consequences for whether your claim is admitted to the UK asylum system,” the letter added.“We will review your particular circumstances and the evidence in your case and consider whether it is reasonable to have expected you to...
IMMIGRATION

