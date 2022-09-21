Read full article on original website
Syrian official says so far, 77 dead in migrant boat sinking
The sinking off the coast of Syria of a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon has killed 77 people, Syria's health minister said Friday amid fears that the toll in the disaster this week may be far higher. The incident was deadliest so far as a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have been trying to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea for a better future in Europe. Tens of thousands have lost their jobs while the Lebanese pound has dropped more than 90% in value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families that now live in extreme poverty.Syrian...
rigzone.com
Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island
On September 11, the Greek Coast Guard fired warning shots at a Comoros Flagged Ro-Ro vessel 11nm southwest of the Turkish Island of Bozcaada in the Aegean Sea, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) stated. “The Greek coastguard confirmed that it fired ‘warning shots’ as the captain...
Over 30 killed as boat carrying migrants sinks off Syrian coast
Authorities in Syria have found 34 bodies and rescued more than a dozen migrants off the coast of the northern port city of Tartus on Thursday suspected of having left north Lebanon bound towards Europe earlier this week. Samer Qubrusli, the Syrian director-general of ports, told Reuters that authorities had...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
nationalinterest.org
Tensions Flare After Turkish Forces Killed Fighting PKK in Iraq
The ongoing Turkish intervention in Iraq has led to a deterioration in relations between Ankara and Baghdad, which has condemned Operation Claw-Lock as a violation of its sovereignty. The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday that four Turkish soldiers had been killed during a military operation in northern Iraq—a sign...
Navy Times
Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks
In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
Some 33 million people are affected by this summer's floods — the result of what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres calls a "monsoon on steroids." He calls the flooding a "climate catastrophe."
UN chief asks world for ‘massive’ help in flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the summer’s devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge. Months of...
Pakistan flooding: Crew brings food to dog ‘standing guard’ on roof of flooded home
A rescue team in northern Pakistan brought food to a dog they said appeared to be standing guard on the roof of a flooded house.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crews said the animal refused to leave the home, which had been vacated by the family.Video shared to Twitter by the rescuers on 2 September shows the moment they came to the dog’s assistance in the city of Nowshera.Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the flooding, which has killed over 1,100 people, is the worst in the country’s history.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterHelicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterPakistan is facing ‘monsoon on steroids’ warns UN chief amid deadly flooding
PETS・
BBC
Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing
Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
Lebanese migrant boat sinks in Syrian waters, death toll reaches 73
The death toll from a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon that sank in Syrian waters has risen to at least 73, state TV quoted Syria's health minister as saying on Friday. Syrian authorities said some family members of the victims have started crossing into Syria from neighboring Lebanon to help identify their loved ones and retrieve their bodies.
Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth
A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
ASIA・
US News and World Report
Greek PM Tells Turkish People 'We Are Not Enemies'
(Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey's leadership of undermining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region at time of war but assured Turkish people that Greece is not a threat to their country. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
Government sent Rwanda deportation warnings to asylum seekers during national mourning over Queen’s death
The government told more asylum seekers they may be sent to Rwanda in legal notices issued during the period of national mourning following the Queen’s death.A letter seen by The Independent, dated 13 September, told one man that he could be declared “inadmissible” for protection in the UK because he had been present in France before crossing the English Channel.“This may have consequences for whether your claim is admitted to the UK asylum system,” the letter added.“We will review your particular circumstances and the evidence in your case and consider whether it is reasonable to have expected you to...
