city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE ROBERT J. PIGMAN HONORED BY THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER
EVANSVILLE – On November 3, 2022, community leaders will gather at BALLY’S to observe the City-County Observer bestowing several “Community Service Awards” to deserving individuals who are well-known and highly respected community leaders and volunteers. It is with extreme pleasure and pride that we announce that...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term
The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
wamwamfm.com
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant.
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell man wins 50K
A Knox County man is thousands of dollars richer. This comes after he wins big in a national sweepstakes. This was the news Gregory Robinson and his sister Pat of Bicknell received Wednesday afternoon. The Publishers Clearing House’s Prize Patrol delivered the news in person with the help of Bicknell...
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Evansville Fraternal Order of Police endorsing these candidates
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – On September 21, the Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee (PAC) held a Candidates Night for local elections, and they are endorsing some candidates. PAC says it selected certain races that will have a direct impact on public safety in Vanderburgh County. Those races are County Council, County Commissioner […]
Fall Festival of Lights Returns to Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana
Once again, Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick, Indiana will have an amazing light show this fall for your family to enjoy. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is an amazing place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you will come across at the ranch, and they are always adding fun events throughout the year.
14news.com
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
Group erects fentanyl awareness billboards in Warrick Co.
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
wevv.com
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
witzamfm.com
Mayor Vonderheide Talks Courthouse Square Project
Jasper- The ongoing Courthouse Square and Revitalization project will not be as far along as initially hoped. City of Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide shared the second quadrant will not be completed in the fall. The second quadrant, which is the northwest section of the courthouse square, was originally planned to be completed by Thanksgiving. Material shortages played a role in the delay.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – September 21, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Clinton J. Allen; Michael Seaton; Eber G. Menjivar; Dave W. Underwood; Bruce M. Phillips; Randy J. Mathies, $25. Failure to Yield Right-of-Way: Brooks T. Rohlman, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Kimberly Gonzalez; William B. Yates, $141. Speeding: Rebecca C. Forrester; Ricardo Miranda; Yandriel Cardoso Alonso, $141. Driving While...
The Polar Express Returns To French Lick, Indiana in 2022
All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the French Lick Scenic Railway in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!. The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and St. Louis Union Station. However, we also have a Polar Express Train Ride right here in southern Indiana at the French Lick Scenic Railway.
wamwamfm.com
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
wamwamfm.com
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
