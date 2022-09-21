Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Cool weather flowers and gardening tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's the first day of Fall, and right now we're all picturing our front porch with these beautiful seasonal flowers. Carol Jacobs from Bell Nursey shares how we can keep our fall plants alive.
Baltimore Organization Fights To End 'Period Poverty' Among Underprivileged Women
With Period Action Day around the corner, the Baltimore community is stepping up to help provide access to menstrual products to underprivileged women and girls, according to a fundraiser created by the AB's Care Society. "Period Poverty" continues to be an issue for millions of women across the globe, with...
Baltimore Times
Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others
Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Baltimore and Artistic Communities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Center Stage is placing the rich culture of the city and artistic communities in the limelight. Introducing an entire series of programs to celebrate. Annalisa Dias and Bryan Butler from the Baltimore Center Stage share more about #OurTownBaltimore.
weaa.org
Free Community Resource Day, Sept. 24
Cooperative Community Development is a Baltimore-based non-profit committed to building strong micro-economies within communities by developing affordable housing; relevant retail and agricultural spaces and promoting homeownership to provide generational self-sustainability and foster creativity and innovation in youth. “We are about amplifying the voice of the community..”. Johnny D. Martin Jr.,...
Baltimore Times
Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service
Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
realtormarney.com
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022
Fell’s Point Fun Festival 2022 is September 30-October 2. 2022 marks the 56th festival with multiple stages with live music, food and drink vendors, local artisans and more. There is a family & kids area with activities and entertainment for young ones. The festival is FREE to attend!. The...
Trips That Make Cents: Enjoy the changing of the seasons in Havre de Grace
There is a festival or event happening almost every weekend in Havre de Grace, highlighting many attractions in the city that are free or low-cost.
St. Vincent de Paul helps homeless young adults find places to live, security
BALTIMORE -- A network of people dedicates their time to helping young adults without housing secure a place to call their own and become self-sufficient.This assistance is made possible through Promise Housing—a program through St. Vincent de Paul.Ahead of Equinox, the voluntary organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, which will take place on Saturday, WJZ is highlighting the organization's mission to end homelessness in the Baltimore area.There are two different services available to people between the ages of 18 and 24.There is the permanent support of house program, which "includes our youth who have a documented disability and who have chronic...
Baltimore tailor scores role in Lady in the Lake
A Baltimore business owner will appear in the new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, which is being filmed in the city.
Festival of Trees, fundraiser for Kennedy Krieger Institute, back in person for first time in three years
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is right around the corner.The Festival of Trees returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years. The three-day holiday celebration will be over Thanksgiving weekend, from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27, at the Timonium Fairgrounds.There will be hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be on sale to the public, and on display throughout the fairgrounds' Cow Palace.Santa Claus will be on hand taking photos on Nov. 2, starting at 10 a.m. Grammy-nominated band Milkshake returns provide some uplifting music.The family-friendly festival will have a carousel, rides and games....
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Surgeons propose non-narcotic post-surgery pain treatments
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose – sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed by a doctor for pain relief after surgery. In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths, there’s a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.
Where's Marty? Learning about the honey-making operation at All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville
Hi Everyone! What an interesting morning. Awhile back a good friend handed me an article from the Catholic Review about nuns in Baltimore County who help two bee keepers bottle honey collected from more than 600,000 bees. These nuns have learned the ins and outs of beekeeping world, and they yearly sell over 300 pounds of bottled honey, with profits going back to the order and the beekeeping operation. I told my friend this was a "Where's Marty?" no-brainier and thus began a journey that took me Wednesday to the All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville! ...
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
foxbaltimore.com
Show your school pride with limited TSU vintage gear
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Towson University is celebrating a milestone with a throwback to Towson "State" University. It's been 25-years since the university changed its name, and now they're releasing a limited time vintage line of Towson "State" Apparel. Jenna Mills, Director of Alumni Engagement Programs for Towson University gives...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Paw-ty with four-legged friends at the 18th annual BARCStoberfest
Grab your furry friends and get ready to embrace your inner “paw-ty” animal because BARCStoberfest is back for its 18th year. Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s (BARCS) festival and fundraiser for lifesaving programs and animal care will take place Oct. 29 at Patterson Park. Festival activities...
southbmore.com
Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience
Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
foxbaltimore.com
Federal Hill resident searching for dog after miniature schnauzer stolen outside shop
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A recent Baltimore transplant is searching for her dog after the four-year-old miniature schnauzer was stolen by a man outside a Federal Hill coffee shop this week. Umarah Mughnee, who had moved from Washington days earlier, said she and her dog, J.B., went for a morning...
foxbaltimore.com
'Hallelujah:' West Baltimore woman's water gets clean bill of health after outside tests
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — That E-coli contaminated water scare that we saw in west Baltimore drained the confidence of many residents. Some of them were unsure about the quality and safety of the water in their home even after the all-clear was given. So, FOX45 News took matters into our own hands conducting our own independent tests on the drinking water in one woman's home and the tests results are back.
