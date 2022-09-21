ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington Dog Park holds grand opening

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Mayor Beth DelBuono, Town Manager Keith Chapman, town officials and representatives from Hartford Healthcare and Stonehedge Landscaping and Design Center cut a ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Newington Dog Park on Sept. 15. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Town officials and residents gathered at Newington’s Dog Park, on Sept. 15, to officially open the park on John H. Stewart Drive.

The 1.5-acre park was built on land essentially donated by Hartford Healthcare, which has a campus adjacent. HHC is leasing the land to the town for the hefty sum of $1 per year.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Bill DeMaio said the park had a soft opening in July.

Town Manager Keith Chapman said that shortly after he began his second stint as town manager approximately three years ago, he met with Mayor Beth DelBuono, who asked him to find a place for a dog park. He worked with town staff to look for the ideal spot, and this parcel was the first choice, so a deal with Hartford Healthcare was sought.

“This was the ideal spot,” Chapman said, adding that Stonehedge Landscaping and Garden Center did the clearing, mowing, seeding, and landscaping to bring it from its natural state to the groomed, level park, complete with fencing and signage.

Don Woods, vice chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board, and co-owner of Stonehedge, said he and his brother, Steve, jumped at the chance to help the park.

“I’m glad it came out as nice as it did,” Woods said.

DelBuono said she had heard from residents, many of whom wanted a dog park, so they wouldn’t have to travel to dog parks in neighboring towns.

“Everywhere I went, people would say, ‘Oh, I went to this other town’s dog park,’” DelBuono said. “When we recognize that there’s a service another town is offering, and our residents are leaving our town for that, then we need to fix that.”

The park is divided into two sections - approximately 2/3 for larger dogs and 1/3 for smaller dogs. There are rules for using the park, including that all dogs must be licensed and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Dogs must also be leashed when entering and exiting, and owners must accompany their dogs in the fenced area. A full set of rules is posted at the park’s entrance.

DeMaio said that there are plans being talked about for additions to the park, but nothing is firm as of yet.

“There are going to be some amenities added to it,” he said, adding that the park has been used a lot since its opening in July.

“Look at how many people, kids, and dogs are here,” he said. “We were here this morning setting up, and there were 11 dogs at 9 o’clock this morning. We did a soft opening, because I wasn’t sure about how the rules were going and how it would be accepted. We wanted to iron out the kinks and then have a grand opening.”

For more information, visit www.newingtonct.gov .

