ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants sue DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights; Biden at UN; Yankees' Judge hits No. 60

By Associated Press, CNN
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Vineyard#Ap Economics#Un
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis holds a multimillion dollar lead over Trump, who's actually third behind a Democratic governor, in a hypothetical 2024 fundraising race: report

Ron DeSantis has more money to mount a 2024 presidential campaign than Trump. A review of campaign filing reports shows Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker leads the pack for Democrats. President Joe Biden trails the three highest fundraisers by around $120 million. While no one has officially thrown their hat in...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
United Nations

Comments / 0

Community Policy