Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
Gas Prices jump in the Metro
TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
Tulsans reflect on Casa Bonita’s glory days as demolition begins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags, and caves is being ripped to pieces. FOX23 reported when the restaurant...
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Burn bans issued across eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Multiple burn bans have been issued or extended across eastern Oklahoma. Tulsa County announced that their burn ban has been extended until noon on Monday, Sept. 26. Okmulgee County announced that a burn ban has been issued for 14 days from Sept 19, which is Monday...
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
Midtown Tulsa residents concerned after “Swan Lake Serial Slasher” vandalized cars, slashed tires
TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Curry came out of his home to find four flat tires Saturday morning. Flat tires are never ideal, but even more frustrating when he realized his tires had been intentionally slashed. Curry also found a note on his car that said, “Use the force to...
Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Owasso Post Office collection box broken into on Monday morning
OWASSO, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Collection Box outside the Owasso Post Office was broken into during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Unfortunately, anyone who may have dropped an envelope with a check in it may be at risk for fraudulent crimes. Owasso Police say that several...
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa
Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Ole Miss vs. Tulsa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Ole Miss vs. Tulsa football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowTulsa: No team in college football is better at moving the ball in the air, led ...
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car
A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
Man dies after being hit by train in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A man died Thursday after being hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on OK-51B and 171st Street South, approximately 5 miles south of Coweta. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, troopers said. Troopers said a Union Pacific...
