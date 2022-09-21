ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Gas Prices jump in the Metro

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Burn bans issued across eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple burn bans have been issued or extended across eastern Oklahoma. Tulsa County announced that their burn ban has been extended until noon on Monday, Sept. 26. Okmulgee County announced that a burn ban has been issued for 14 days from Sept 19, which is Monday...
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car

A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
