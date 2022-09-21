Our mother passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 (10 days shy of her 90th birthday). Arlene was born in Eureka on December 27, 1932, to William and Ruby Gallaway. She spent much of her childhood in the logging camps of Southern Humboldt and Santa Cruz. As her mother cooked for the various camps, Arlene was left in charge of her five younger siblings. She had many stories to tell of their various antics during those early camp days. For a short time, during World War II, her family moved to Fields Landing where she attended Field School and later Eureka’s Marshall School. After the war, the family moved back to the town of Blocksburg. She spent many days riding her horses, sunbathing on the Eel River and taking care of her younger brothers and sisters.

