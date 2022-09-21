Read full article on original website
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
(UPDATE: OPEN!) 101 CLOSED: Landslide Blocking Traffic at Last Chance Grade
U.S. 101 is fully closed at Last Chance Grade north of Wilson Creek (PM 14.25-15.3) in Del Norte County due to a slide. Crews are on scene working to clear the slide. Currently there is no estimated time of reopening. Follow this page for updates, and visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time...
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
Arcata City Council OKs Big Apartment Expansion in Westwood Neighborhood, Appoints Two New Planning Commissioners
The Westwood Garden Apartment Project is a go. After more than three hours of discussion on Wednesday evening, the Arcata City Council voted 4-0, with Councilmember Kimberley White recusing herself, to deny an appeal brought forth by several residents of the Westwood Garden Apartment complex and uphold the Arcata Planning Commission’s decision to approve the housing expansion project. In an effort to address some of the appellants’ concerns, the council requested that Strombeck Properties and its hired consulting firm LACO Associates include bike lockers on site and work with residents of the complex to establish an appropriate space for a community garden.
OBITUARY: Arlene Gallaway Ghera, 1932-2022
Our mother passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 (10 days shy of her 90th birthday). Arlene was born in Eureka on December 27, 1932, to William and Ruby Gallaway. She spent much of her childhood in the logging camps of Southern Humboldt and Santa Cruz. As her mother cooked for the various camps, Arlene was left in charge of her five younger siblings. She had many stories to tell of their various antics during those early camp days. For a short time, during World War II, her family moved to Fields Landing where she attended Field School and later Eureka’s Marshall School. After the war, the family moved back to the town of Blocksburg. She spent many days riding her horses, sunbathing on the Eel River and taking care of her younger brothers and sisters.
Dave Silverbrand, Humboldt County Broadcasting Legend, Has Passed Away
Longtime Humboldt newsman and personality Dave Silverbrand passed away this morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. He was 76 years old. If you’ve lived in Humboldt for any length of time, there have been numerous occasions when Dave’s kindly spirit has shone out at you from your screen of choice. For the past 30 years, he’s held down reporting jobs for a number of television news operations, most recently with North Coast News. While a good portion of his career was spent in an anchor’s chair, in recent years Dave’s reports have focused on human interest stories highlighting people and events he’d run across in his daily Humboldt life. His final report for NCN — a visit to a drive-thru nativity scene in Eureka — was filed only two weeks ago. You can watch it below.
OBITUARY: Melanie Anne Ioelu Spencer, 1958-2022
Melanie Anne Ioelu Spencer passed October 20, 2022, due to complications from ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease). Melanie has now joined her Dad, Tapuni (Cap) Ioelu, in Heaven. Melanie is survived by her mother, MaryAnne Ely Ioelu. She is also survived by her sons Jason and Christopher Spencer, and their dad Fred Spencer. Melanie was Grammy to Caden and Brenna Spencer, of Redding, and her loving partner Johnnie Wright. She is also survived by her aunt Kathleen Ely Green, husband Russ, of Fairport, N.Y., and Paul Ely, Wife R’Delle, of Westhaven, her Aunt Karole Ely, of Arcata, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
