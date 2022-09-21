Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even
Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision. Their super middleweight trilogy...
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Conor McGregor details what he’s been “using” to bulk up since injury
Conor McGregor has detailed what he’s been ‘using’ to bulk up since his injury. It was back in July of 2021 at UFC 264 that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his leg during his lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). With just seconds remaining in the...
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’
If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
CBS Sports
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
Nate Diaz calls out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after leaving UFC
Nate Diaz has claimed he will ‘only fight’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson next, after the UFC icon left the promotion this month.Diaz saw out his UFC contract by taking on Tony Ferguson, a last-minute replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.American Diaz submitted his compatriot in the fourth round to exit the UFC with a win, saying in his post-fight interview: “I wanna get out [of] the UFC for a minute and show all these other fighters how to own up another sport. Then I’m gonna be right back here to get...
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
Frank Warren confirms the contract for December's fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is 'not signed yet'... with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn saying the deal was being 'rectified'
Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has not yet been signed - but remains optimisitc about it taking place. Eddie Hearn, from AJ's Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the contract had arrived, but there were a few things to...
Aaron Pico eyes boxing crossover, thinks he could've fought Floyd Mayweather better than Conor McGregor did
Aaron Pico sees boxing in his future and is confident he can hang with the elite. A rising contender, Pico (10-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) in MMA is gearing up for a big matchup against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1. But before Pico became a well-rounded mixed martial artist, the standout wrestler was a national Junior Golden Gloves champion.
