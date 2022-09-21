Hat left at scene led to arrest of man who attacked jogger, Seminole deputies say

A hat left behind by the man who attacked a jogger in Wekiwa Springs on Monday helped Seminole County deputies identify him, leading to his arrest on an attempted sexual battery charge, an arrest report said.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Willliam Paul Stamper, of Longwood, early Wednesday at his home, records show. He is being held without bail.

“I am incredibly proud of the work not only of our detectives and law enforcement specialists did but the involvement of the citizens and businesses did to help put the pieces together,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a press conference Wednesday.

Investigators say the attack happened about 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The victim said she was jogging on Hunt Club Boulevard near East Cumberland Circle when she noticed she was being followed by a man later identified as Stamper, according to the report.

He followed her to the area of West Wekiva Trail and Harrogate Place, where he grabbed her from behind, the report said.

The victim told deputies she yelled, “Who are you, get off of me,” and Stamper replied, “Shut the [expletive] up [expletive].”

The victim told deputies her attacker bit and attempted to rape her as she called out for help. A neighbor responded and called 911, at which point Stamper fled, the arrest report said.

“There’s someone that just was yelling over my front wall that they needed 911, to call 911,” the caller said, according to a recording released by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. “... They were screaming and I said, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ And they said, ‘No, please call 911.’”

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood and retrieved surveillance video from the surrounding area, some of which captured clear images of the attacker. The Sheriff’s Office released the footage Tuesday afternoon , hoping someone would recognize him.

But according to the arrest report, it was a baseball cap he wore during the attack that helped investigators identify Stamper. The cap, a back Sonny’s BBQ hat commonly worn by employees, fell off during the attack.

Deputies contacted a nearby Sonny’s location and were told two workers there fit the description: Stamper and a coworker who was at the restaurant when the crime happened.

According to the report, investigators then contacted someone “personally associated with” Stamper and sent that person the surveillance video. They confirmed the footage showed Stamper, the report said.

Deputies later arrested Stamper at a Longwood home where he had been staying with friends for the last two months. In a post-arrest interview at the Sheriff’s Office, he confessed to the attack, the report said.

“I am absolutely convinced that if he were not apprehended last night he would have victimized someone else,” Lemma said.

David Harris of the Sentinel staff contributed.

