If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
Is It Too Early to Be Talking About a Merge for Dogecoin?
Making the transition to proof of stake could be one way for Dogecoin to unlock new value.
coinjournal.net
When Should I Buy Tether?
Tether, the biggest stablecoin in the world, has been under intense pressure in 2022. The ongoing cryptocurrency crash has led to less demand for the coin. Similarly, the collapse of Terra USD and several other stablecoins like Neutrino, has pushed more people away from stablecoins. As a result, Tether’s market cap has dropped from over $82 billion to about $66 billion.
bitcoinist.com
BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market
The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
coinjournal.net
Is the slide on Polkadot an opportunity to buy?
Polkadot is currently trading at $6.34 with weekly losses topping 10%. The interconnectivity blockchain is facing pressure from the ongoing crypto sell-off. Technical charts show more weakness as the price retest support zone. Polkadot DOT/USD has hit the floor, currently trading at $6.34. The price represents a 10.85% loss in...
coinjournal.net
Cardano price prediction: is ADA a buy as Vasil upgrade starts?
Cardano price moved sideways on Friday as investors focused on major developments in its ecosystem. Ada was trading at $0.4572 on Friday, which was about 7.35% above the lowest level this week. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Vasil upgrade. Vasil upgrade starts. Cardano is an Ethereum-killer that aims to...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
coinjournal.net
Crypto Academy CEO Granit Mustafa: blockchain will “redefine digital finance”
Within finance circles, perhaps there is no more polarising subject than cryptocurrency. To some, the concept of blockchain is a total waste of time, fit for nothing other than building worthless cryptocurrencies that traders can speculate on. However, the flip side is that increasing amounts of money, resources and intelligent minds are pouring into the space, despite the bear market we currently find ourselves in.
coinjournal.net
Solana prediction as the price slips again
Solana is down 3% in the past week amid bearish pressure. An influential analyst is predicting $375-$739 for Solana. SOL has retested key support with key indicators flashing red lights. Solana SOL/USD has lost 3.24% in the past week to trade slightly above $32. The second-largest proof-of-stake network after Ethereum,...
coinjournal.net
Tether’s USDT launches on Polkadot
Tether’s USDT is now live on 11 blockchain networks and ecosystems, including Ethereum, Tron and Solana. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest and most widely used US dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT, has announced that tokens are now live on the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain. USDT, with a market capitalisation...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners’ $319M Crypto Hoard Hangs Over Market After Merge
In the years and months leading up to the Ethereum blockchain’s historic shift last week to a more energy-efficient system, data miners working for rewards on the network had accumulated nearly $341 million worth of the cryptocurrency ether (ETH). Now, a week after the Merge, crypto analysts are warning...
zycrypto.com
Neobank Revolut Adds Dogecoin To Growing U.S. Crypto Offerings
According to a Tuesday report by The Block, London-based neobank Revolut is considering adding 29 new including Dogecoin, AVAX, Shiba Inu and Solana, through a new partnership with Apex Crypto for its U.S. clientele as the demand for cryptocurrencies picks up. “Today we’ve more than quadrupled our token portfolio to...
