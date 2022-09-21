Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Weekend warm up, next week cool down
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Fall like temperatures came through today, but they are going to be gone by tomorrow. A return of cooler temperatures move back in throughout next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: Humidity and temperatures are going to stay a little lower tonight. Temperatures tonight are heading towards the upper 50s....
wcbi.com
Lone rain chance overshadowed by settling of comfortable pattern
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Thursday’s cold front plus another cold front Sunday puts us well on track to more fall-themed temperatures. Highs drop into the mid to low 80s for the next week or so. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s presents another fall treat for us off...
wcbi.com
One More Hot Day, Then a Front Brings Relief
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A front will move through tomorrow and bring much more comfortable conditions on Friday. TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds. Mild temperatures. Low near 69°. THURSDAY: Hot once again. High near 94° with a mix of sun & clouds. A front will arrive during...
wcbi.com
Houston Miss. hosts Fall Flywheel Festival this weekend
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like antique tractors, old motors, and other collectibles, the Flywheel Festival in Houston is the place for you this weekend. The Fall Flywheel Festival is taking place at Joe Brigance Park. There are vendors showing off their flywheels, antique tractors, collectibles, and other attractions.
wcbi.com
Crowds watch as Cross of Christ for Starkville is raised
STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI) – It is not every day that a construction project draws a crowd. But around a thousand people were on hand in Starkville today to watch the raising of a giant steel cross. Crews have been assembling the Cross of Christ for Starkville for a little...
Commercial Dispatch
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
wcbi.com
CMSD lays down the rules for K-8 students at events
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rules have changed at the Columbus High football field. Here is what you need to know before you go. Kindergarten students through 8th grade must be with an adult at school events. Children will not be allowed to attend events like football games if they are without a grown-up. Children must remain with the adult at all times. In fact, unescorted students in K-8 will be escorted from school events. High school-age siblings will not count as a student’s guardian.
Daily Mississippian
Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford
On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
Daily Mississippian
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
wcbi.com
State senator brings agencies together for homeless veterans
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A state senator from Northeast Mississippi is bringing local, state, and federal agencies together to do something for homeless veterans in Tupelo. District Six State Senator Chad McMahan hosted a roundtable discussion in Tupelo about the increasing number of homeless veterans. The discussion included local,...
wcbi.com
“Pause for Paws” fuzz therapy on MUW’s campus
MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Mid-terms can be stressful for college students, so Columbus Lowndes Humane Society offered fuzz therapy on the W campus. MUW’s Women’s Psi Chi organization along with its Psychology Club partnered with the humane society partnered for a “Pause for Paws” event, where students got to play with a dozen puppies at the Bryan Green Gazeebo Thursday morning.
wtva.com
Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect. The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank. Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with...
