wcbi.com

Weekend warm up, next week cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Fall like temperatures came through today, but they are going to be gone by tomorrow. A return of cooler temperatures move back in throughout next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: Humidity and temperatures are going to stay a little lower tonight. Temperatures tonight are heading towards the upper 50s....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One More Hot Day, Then a Front Brings Relief

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A front will move through tomorrow and bring much more comfortable conditions on Friday. TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds. Mild temperatures. Low near 69°. THURSDAY: Hot once again. High near 94° with a mix of sun & clouds. A front will arrive during...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Houston Miss. hosts Fall Flywheel Festival this weekend

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like antique tractors, old motors, and other collectibles, the Flywheel Festival in Houston is the place for you this weekend. The Fall Flywheel Festival is taking place at Joe Brigance Park. There are vendors showing off their flywheels, antique tractors, collectibles, and other attractions.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Crowds watch as Cross of Christ for Starkville is raised

STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI) – It is not every day that a construction project draws a crowd. But around a thousand people were on hand in Starkville today to watch the raising of a giant steel cross. Crews have been assembling the Cross of Christ for Starkville for a little...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville

After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

CMSD lays down the rules for K-8 students at events

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rules have changed at the Columbus High football field. Here is what you need to know before you go. Kindergarten students through 8th grade must be with an adult at school events. Children will not be allowed to attend events like football games if they are without a grown-up. Children must remain with the adult at all times. In fact, unescorted students in K-8 will be escorted from school events. High school-age siblings will not count as a student’s guardian.
COLUMBUS, MS
Daily Mississippian

Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford

On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville

LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

State senator brings agencies together for homeless veterans

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A state senator from Northeast Mississippi is bringing local, state, and federal agencies together to do something for homeless veterans in Tupelo. District Six State Senator Chad McMahan hosted a roundtable discussion in Tupelo about the increasing number of homeless veterans. The discussion included local,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

“Pause for Paws” fuzz therapy on MUW’s campus

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Mid-terms can be stressful for college students, so Columbus Lowndes Humane Society offered fuzz therapy on the W campus. MUW’s Women’s Psi Chi organization along with its Psychology Club partnered with the humane society partnered for a “Pause for Paws” event, where students got to play with a dozen puppies at the Bryan Green Gazeebo Thursday morning.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect. The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank. Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with...
OXFORD, MS

