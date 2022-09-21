Read full article on original website
cutbankpioneerpress.com
MSU Extension and Adult Ed partner to offer fitness classes for older adults
The Montana State University Extension Service in Glacier County and Cut Bank Adult Education welcomes the public to the “Strong People Program,” a strength training program for middle-aged and older adults, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Strong People class (former class taught by Toni Altenburg) will be...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Shelby Homecoming calendar of events
Shelby High School Homecoming week had been slated for earlier in September, but due to unforeseen circumstances it needed to be rescheduled. SHS Homecoming will be taking place Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 and boasts a full week of memory-making Homecoming traditions. Monday, Sept. 26, there is no school, but...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank-based ‘Shenanigans’ podcast draws broad audience
Two brothers from Cut Bank are building a name for themselves in the booming world of podcasts, and they owe much of their success to their time growing up here. Billy and Brian Burns said they launched their “Smalltown Shenanigans” podcast not to make money or become famous, but to collect their childhood stories, along with those of others, and preserve them for the future generations.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Tammy Lynn Pederson
Tammy Lynn Pederson, 58, passed on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Whitted Funeral Chapel in Shelby. Tammy was born to Dave and Myrna Wollan on May 20, 1964. She attended school in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1982. Tammy went on to attend Northern Montana College and graduate with an associate degree in Business Administration and Legal Terminology. She worked for Teague Geological and Lee Law Firm before working for the City of Shelby. Tammy became the Deputy Finance Officer in 1985 and continued to work for the city until time of her death.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
County OKs ARPA funding for Cut Bank water project
Glacier County Sanitarian Ron Anderson began the Sept. 15 meeting of the county commisison at the courthouse in Cut Bank by asking commissioners to revise the survey on the Galbreath Subdivision via County Attorney Terryl Matt. In 2005, Kenneth Galbreath subdivided his property into a 50- and a 100-acre parcel, but “for some reason,” Anderson said, the 50 acres was listed as an exception to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s water and waste rules. The listing prohibits the development of structures that would use water or create waste water runoff. The sanitarian explained back in 2005, only parcels under 20 acres should have been so listed.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Shelby Post Office has a new postmaster
As of Aug. 15, the Shelby Post Office officially welcomed new Postmaster Joelle Peters. It has been a while since Shelby has had a permanent postmaster, and Peters is looking forward to being just that. “I am really enjoying the employees here and the community,” she said. “All have been...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Pondera Players to perform 'Clue'
Pondera Players of Conrad are happy to announce their fall production. The classic board game brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases--Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet. Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Still plenty to enjoy during late summer at Lake Frances
Despite drought conditions and uncommonly low water levels at Lake Frances, this picturesque body of water can still be enjoyed by anglers and other water sports enthusiasts. A boat ramp was installed on the south side of the island about 15 years ago, allowing continued boating access even when conditions might not seem favorable.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Coyotes earn split in matches against Cut Bank, Choteau
The Shelby volleyball team swept Cut Bank in three games, 25-20, 25-16, and 25-14 on Tuesday, but lost in four to Choteau on Thursday 12-25, 25-16, 20-25, and 15-25. Jori Clary knocked down seven kills to lead the Coyotes against Cut Bank, and Adelle Lamb added six of the team’s 20 kills. Addison Richman had all 14 assists for the Coyotes. Cami Blevins had all three of the team’s blocks.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Wolves lose to Shelby, Fairfield heading into Homecoming Week
The Cut Bank Lady Wolves (2-3, 1-3) dropped a pair of conference matches on the road last week. At Shelby on Thursday, the Lady Wolves were swept 25-20, 25-16, 25-14. In Eagle Country on Saturday, Cut Bank lost to Fairfield 25-23, 25-18, 26-24. “I didn’t think we competed very hard...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Shelby City Court actions
The following are the dispositions settled in Shelby City Court Sept. 9-15 by the Honorable Judge Joe Rapkoch. Agnes L. Running Crane, driving without a valid driver’s license, dismissed by court, loss of jurisdiction; seatbelt violation, dismissed by court, loss of jurisdiction. Kent A. Kamermaai, stop sign violation, $85...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Indians outlast Loggers
The Lady Indians posted their first conference win this season before a home crowd at the BHS Tipi Dome. Playing Libby, Browning lost a close first set, 23-25, but won the next two by large margins, 25-12 and 25-10. “We almost gave it away,” Coach Dan Connelly said of set...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
0-3 Wolves battle tested as conference play begins
The Cut Bank Wolves football team wrapped up a three-week gauntlet to open the 2022 season with a 54-8 road loss Friday night at Bigfork. You’d be hard pressed to find a more difficult first three games of any schedule in the state than what Cut Bank just took on. All three of the Wolves’ inititial opponents are ranked in 406MTSports.com’s class B Top 10, with Eureka at No. 10; Bigfork, last year’s state runner-up at No. 2; and defending class B state champion Florence-Carlton at No. 1.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
East Helena proves too much for Big Red
Big Red football fans had opportunities to cheer their team as they scored twice against the East Helena Vigilantes on Friday, Sept. 16, at Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Shance Hall noted better protection on the offensive line as well as typically efficient defense as keys to the improvement shown on the grid.
