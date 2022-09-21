Read full article on original website
We’ve seen a number of incidents involving fish jumping into boats, and injuring passengers on board here recently. There was the 73-year-old woman who got impaled by a sailfish while on a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, the 400-pound spotted eagle ray that jumped into an Alabama family’s boat and hurt one of the passengers, and even a massive humpback whale recently jumped out of the water in Massachusetts and nearly landed right on top of a fishing boat.
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
Snow Cone is one of the last remaining reproductive female North Atlantic right whales. A North Atlantic right whale named Snow Cone was spotted by New England Aquarium researchers Wednesday tangled in fishing gear and in “extremely poor health.” The scientists say there is no hope for her survival.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program is advising consumers to avoid eating lobsters and some other types of sea creatures. According to a report released by the group on Tuesday, the gear used in fishing for lobster and other seafood is known to entangle the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management seized a massive bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat. The authorities issued a criminal summons to the boat’s captain as well. The tuna was 9.4 feet long. The incident came about after it was determined that the captain did not...
Why do it? Why go through all the hassle and hard work of being a commercial fisherman who is dependent upon lady luck and mother nature (both very fickle gals) to make a living? The story of a couple of young fishermen and their quest for a life like their fathers, sheds light on these questions.
