Photos: First Interstate Volunteer Day
First Interstate Bank employees spent an afternoon sprucing up some buildings at the Glacier County Museum during a company-wide Volunteer Day on Wednesday, September 14. The group also donated $1,500 to the Glacier County Historical Society to help with the museum’s maintenance. Pictured, from left, are: Edwina Rios, Jennifer Smylie, Debbie Kennedy, Abby Embody, Ryan Evans, museum director Dennis Seglem, Rhonda Aikins and Monisyl Largent. Visit glaciermuseum.org to learn about volunteer opportunities and ways to help improve and maintain the museum. Photo by Scot Heisel, Cut Bank Pioneer Press.
Flathead Valley’s Burgeoning Fruit Gleaning Programs Help Deter Conflicts with Bears
Fruit gleaning programs involving volunteers collecting fruit from private property are growing in the Flathead Valley as part of organized efforts to reduce conflicts between bears and humans. One of the central hubs for fruit gleaning opportunities is the Flathead Fruit Gleaning group on Facebook, which was set up in...
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Coyotes earn split in matches against Cut Bank, Choteau
The Shelby volleyball team swept Cut Bank in three games, 25-20, 25-16, and 25-14 on Tuesday, but lost in four to Choteau on Thursday 12-25, 25-16, 20-25, and 15-25. Jori Clary knocked down seven kills to lead the Coyotes against Cut Bank, and Adelle Lamb added six of the team’s 20 kills. Addison Richman had all 14 assists for the Coyotes. Cami Blevins had all three of the team’s blocks.
Shelby City Court actions
The following are the dispositions settled in Shelby City Court Sept. 9-15 by the Honorable Judge Joe Rapkoch. Agnes L. Running Crane, driving without a valid driver’s license, dismissed by court, loss of jurisdiction; seatbelt violation, dismissed by court, loss of jurisdiction. Kent A. Kamermaai, stop sign violation, $85...
Cut Bank-based ‘Shenanigans’ podcast draws broad audience
Two brothers from Cut Bank are building a name for themselves in the booming world of podcasts, and they owe much of their success to their time growing up here. Billy and Brian Burns said they launched their “Smalltown Shenanigans” podcast not to make money or become famous, but to collect their childhood stories, along with those of others, and preserve them for the future generations.
Ukrainian family fleeing war finds refuge in Flathead County
The Zinchenko’s have moved 10 times since the beginning of the war, living out of a suitcase as they search for safety.
Browning harriers post personal bests
“I would say that 80 to 90 percent of our runners had personal best times,” Browning cross country coach Roy McNabb said of the Mountain West Classic meet in Missoula last week. A very large event, Mountain West attracts the best runners from the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, as well as many double-A teams from Montana. If one removes those larger schools from the list, Coach McNabb finds the Browning runners came in around fourth place, an encouraging sign for post-season hardware.
Toole County Justice Court actions
The following are the dispositions settled in Toole County Justice Court Sept. 9-15 by the Honorable Judge Joe Rapkoch. Francis J. Buck III, arrest on warrant by peace officer, felony, transferred to Hill County District Court. Gagandeep Singh, false log, pleaded not guilty, found guilty, $285 fine; operating without temporary...
Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified
Law enforcement responded to Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Tuesday for a report of a man stabbed by another man.
MSU Extension and Adult Ed partner to offer fitness classes for older adults
The Montana State University Extension Service in Glacier County and Cut Bank Adult Education welcomes the public to the “Strong People Program,” a strength training program for middle-aged and older adults, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Strong People class (former class taught by Toni Altenburg) will be...
Harriet Margaret Krall Karst
Harriet Margaret Krall Karst, 81, passed on September 12, 2022 at Benefis Peace Hospice House in Great Falls. Harriet was born December 9, 1940 in Lewistown to Joe Krall and Harriet McArdle Krall. Her father being a Vo-Ag teacher, the family moved often during her childhood. Harriet lived in Hingham, Moccasin, Jackson, Fort Benton, Dillon, Circle, and Melstone. In 1953 the family moved to Kevin and in 1958 she graduated from NTCHS in Sunburst. Evelyn Gottfried Wolfer introduced Harriet to Billy Karst at a high school dance and they married February 7, 1959 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Sunburst.
CarQuest raffle benefiting American Heart Association wraps up Oct. 5
Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the nation. Each year millions are diagnosed with heart disease or die due to heart-related issues. The crew at CarQuest/Advanced Auto in Shelby is putting forth their best efforts in supporting the American Heart Association in their efforts with a fundraising raffle.
Shelby Post Office has a new postmaster
As of Aug. 15, the Shelby Post Office officially welcomed new Postmaster Joelle Peters. It has been a while since Shelby has had a permanent postmaster, and Peters is looking forward to being just that. “I am really enjoying the employees here and the community,” she said. “All have been...
Browning man pleads guilty to 2021 assault
A Browning man suspected of beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation has admitted to an assault charge, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Dale Ray Racine, 30, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Racine faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Shelby Homecoming calendar of events
Shelby High School Homecoming week had been slated for earlier in September, but due to unforeseen circumstances it needed to be rescheduled. SHS Homecoming will be taking place Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 and boasts a full week of memory-making Homecoming traditions. Monday, Sept. 26, there is no school, but...
Pondera Players to perform 'Clue'
Pondera Players of Conrad are happy to announce their fall production. The classic board game brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host. They are given aliases--Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet. Though discouraged from revealing personal information, it is soon discovered that all of them have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with a weapon and an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery, and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit amongst criminals.
Tammy Lynn Pederson
Tammy Lynn Pederson, 58, passed on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Whitted Funeral Chapel in Shelby. Tammy was born to Dave and Myrna Wollan on May 20, 1964. She attended school in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1982. Tammy went on to attend Northern Montana College and graduate with an associate degree in Business Administration and Legal Terminology. She worked for Teague Geological and Lee Law Firm before working for the City of Shelby. Tammy became the Deputy Finance Officer in 1985 and continued to work for the city until time of her death.
Browning golfers gearing up for divisional tourney at Libby
Last week the Browning golf team played at the Hamilton tournament, with Brooke Blue placing 18th at 101 strokes and Isaac Flamand and Francis Ground tied at 41st with 97 strokes apiece. Jaylin Aimsback scored 98, followed by JP Bird Rattler with 107 and Taymond Stiffarm at 113. Having completed...
East Helena proves too much for Big Red
Big Red football fans had opportunities to cheer their team as they scored twice against the East Helena Vigilantes on Friday, Sept. 16, at Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Shance Hall noted better protection on the offensive line as well as typically efficient defense as keys to the improvement shown on the grid.
